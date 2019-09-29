Ruby Rose had to undergo surgery after on-set injuries left her facing possible paralysis.

On Friday, the Batwoman actress shared a video on Instagram that vividly showcases the procedure she had to have earlier this year in order to avoid dire health issues.

ET has reached out to Rose's rep for comment.

"To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck... A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed," she captioned the video. "I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn't feel my arms. Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt."

The 33-year-old then explained why she decided to have the entire medical procedure documented.

"And to anyone asking why I let them video it. Did you not watch that Greys anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under," she wrote.

Warning: the video contains graphic content.

In August, the Australian actress sat down with ET to discuss her starring role on The CW's Batwoman, where she shared her excitement at tackling the comic book role.

"It's fun when you get to build a character from the ground up," she said at the time. "It's nerve-racking when people already have an expectation of what that character looks like to them. So, it's like a double-edged sword. But I'm having so much fun with it."

Rose also discussed playing a lesbian superhero, a landmark first, on the action-packed series.

"I get that question a lot and I know it's enormous, it's groundbreaking," she explained. "It's ticking all these boxes that haven't been ticked before. But I kind of remove myself from that external idea of it. What it is beyond the show…When I go to work every morning, or every night… I'm reminded that this is a show that I wish existed when I was young. That gives me that extra purpose to go to work."

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ruby Rose's Batwoman Debut on The CW Leaves Huge Clues for Potential Spinoff Series

Here's the First Footage Of Ruby Rose as The CW's Batwoman

'Legends of Tomorrow': Caity Lotz Talks 'Wild' Season 4 & Introducing Ruby Rose to Superhero Life (Exclusive)

Related Gallery