DC's Legends of Tomorrow spent last season hopping across centuries and fixing historical anachronisms. But hold on to your time period-appropriate hats, because this season is about to get magical!

"It's a wild ride," star Caity Lotz told ET's Philiana Ng of the Legends' fourth season, which premieres on Monday, at The CW Fall Launch Event, in partnership with #SeeHer.

"I don't think it's any secret that season one was pretty rocky and it was a struggle for all of us," the actress added of the show, a DC Comics-inspired spinoff from The CW's expanded Arrow 'verse. "Everyone's just trying to figure it out. Season two, it was like, 'Oh wait, this is who we are,' and starting to develop it. The writers, what they've done, is phenomenal. We have so much fun on the set. Like it feels like a completely different show from season one."

The Legends wrapped up last season by conquering time demon Mallus, releasing him from imprisonment in order to destroy him once and for all. However, that decision will have plenty of unforeseen consequences for the team, as it turns out that Mallus' prison also held "an unknown number of dangerous magical beings" who have now been released across the timeline, according to the season four trailer.

"The fact that we're entering into this area of magical creatures, like, the show is pushing the barriers but now that we've added magic, anything can happen and anything is happening," Lotz's fellow Legend, Tala Ashe, added. "We've been up to some crazy stuff. It'll be fun to see what the fans think."

This season, the Legends will be skipping The CW's multi-night crossover event with sister shows Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl, but there's no love lost from the cast, who are excited to keep telling their own stories.

"The crossovers are really difficult to shoot, so that part of it is good," Lotz explained. "We're a little bummed, but it also, like, it's not fun to go and not really have stories for the Legends and for us to just be in it to be in it. I think it's better for it to focus on less characters and tell a better story."

However, that doesn't mean that she isn't holding out for a scene with the DC Comics' latest recruit: Ruby Rose's Batwoman.

"I met Ruby and she's such a sweetheart," the actress raved. "She's [been] texting me asking like, 'How do you go to the bathroom in your superhero suit?' I hope we get to work together because she's awesome."

And the Legends will have plenty to focus on in their own time (pun slightly intended) during season four. The premiere finds the team venturing to Woodstock and coming face-to-face with a murderous unicorn, and the extended season trailer teases encounters with fairy godmothers, murderous puppets and more!

The CW

"All I can say is there is a lot of animals on set all the time," Ashe teased. "I don't know, sometimes people turn into animals, we'll see!"

"Literally, there have been pigs on set, cats on set," Lotz agreed. "I've had to take dancing lessons, singing lessons, like, it's insane! There are horses. It really is crazy."

And of course, there's everyone's favorite furry blue anachronism, Beebo!

"He's outshining all of us!" Lotz laughed of the fan love for the adorable stuffed animal, who has taken on a life of his own in the Legends canon.

"I think anyone who says they weren't surprised is lying," Ashe added of the Beebo phenomenon. "It's really fun. I did a [fan convention] the other day and there's these amazing women who make Beebos... It's so sweet and amazing! In a weird way, he or they -- I guess he's genderless -- represents love and kindness and it's great."

The actress even teased that Beebo will be back in season four "in some form or another."

"The first time Beebo made his first appearance, all of us were like, 'Did we just jump the shark? Like, did we go too far?'" Lotz added, recalling the introduction of the now-beloved character. "It was the Vikings episode, and it was like, 'What are we doing?' And then it worked! It worked. We were all pretty surprised at how well it worked."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

RELATED CONTENT:

PICS: Ruby Rose Debuts as The CW's Batwoman -- See the Badass First Photo!

RELATED: ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EPs Dish on ‘E.T.’-Inspired Halloween Episode & the Return of Rip Hunter!

TV: 'Legends of Tomorrow' Introduces TV's First Muslim Superhero: 'We Held a Mirror Up to 2017'

Related Gallery