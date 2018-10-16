All your favorite characters are getting reimagined for “Elseworlds,” the upcoming Arrowverse crossover!

In a new promotional poster, Stephen Amell and Grant Gustin have switched superhero roles, making the former The Flash and the latter Green Arrow.

“My name is Barry Allen and I am the fastest man alive,” Amell captioned the image, referencing his adoption of the super-fast character.

The switcheroo is part of the CW’s upcoming three-episode crossover event in which Green Arrow, Supergirl and The Flash will be visiting Gotham City.

Although details are scarce concerning the TV event’s plot, we do know that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will be making an appearance, in a black suit no less, thanks to a post from Amell. We also know that Oliver and Barry will be doing some serious bonding -- Amell posted a photo of them together in matching outfits on set. A photo of Amell sporting the tried and true green of his show's titular character also made its way online, confirming at least he will be appearing in his original role at some point.

The special will also give the CW the opportunity to introduce Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). And Cassandra Jean Amell (the Arrow star’s wife) will be joining the special as Arkham Asylum scientist Nora Fries, wife of Batman villain Mr. Freeze.

The name “Elseworlds” is taken from the DC imprint where familiar characters are thrown into new and perplexing situations. It provides the comic book world the opportunity to ask fun and truly random questions of their arsenal of superheroes.

The annual crossover event began with Arrow and The Flash. It has since incorporated Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow. However, Legends will not be included this time around because they are getting their own crossover dealing with alternate realities. Needless to say, these crossovers are getting more and more ambitious.

The crossover event begins with The Flash on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. EST, continues with Arrow on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. EST, and concludes with Supergirl on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.

