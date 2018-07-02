Stephen Amell Strips Down in Fully Naked Poolside Snap -- See the Pic!

Stephen Amell knows the best way to beat the heat is to head to the pool -- in his birthday suit!

The Arrow star took to Instagram on Monday to give his fans a little peek into his afternoon, which he enjoyed by the pool, fully naked. "It might not look like it, but I’ve been making major life decisions all afternoon," he captioned the snap, which showed him relaxing in Palm Springs, California, with a drink in hand and his right leg strategically posed over his left.

"Lol good lord," his fellow CW superhero, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist, commented.

Just an hour earlier, Amell was fully clothed, sporting some hard too miss swim trunks. "My buddy Eddie bought me these swim trunks as a joke because we both cried watching Call Me By Your Name together. Well... jokes on you Eddie because I f**king love them," he wrote alongside the pic, which Colton Haynes hilariously responded to with heart-eyed emojis.

Amell recently dished on his friendship with Haynes during an interview with ET last month, revealing that the actor is doing "great" after filing for divorce from husband Jeff Leatham after just six months of marriage.

"He’s excited to come back to work on the show and to be back in Vancouver, I think. I hope. He’s certainly excited to be back in Vancouver for the summer. But no, he’s doing great," he said of Haynes, who will return as a series regular on the upcoming seventh season of Arrow.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Stephen Amell Says Colton Haynes Is Doing ‘Great’ Following Jeff Leatham Split (Exclusive)

Stephen Amell & Grant Gustin Voice Support for Female Co-Stars & Crew Members in the Wake of EP Suspension

EXCLUSIVE: 'Arrow' Stars Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards Weigh in on Olicity's Romantic Future!

Related Gallery