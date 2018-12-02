Here's the First Footage Of Ruby Rose as The CW's Batwoman

We finally get to see Batwoman in action!

Ruby Rose will make her debut as the iconic DC Comics superhero during The CW's epic Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl crossover event, starting on Dec. 9, and on Sunday, the Network unveiled a teaser that gives fans their first glimpse of Rose rocking Kate Kane's signature red locks with her cape flowing in the wind.

"That's... not Batman," a surprised Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) mutters when he sees Batwoman in the 20-second spot, as we see Batwoman caped face rise into frame. The sleek costume was designed by Oscar winner Colleen Atwood.

Check out the preview below!

Welcome to Gotham. #Elseworlds, the 3-night crossover event, begins Sunday, December 9 on The CW. pic.twitter.com/RNGuWFhUZB — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) December 2, 2018

A departure from previous iterations of Batwoman, Rose's will be an out lesbian. The CW crossover will serve as the introduction to the character, who we'll get to see protecting Gotham in her own Batwoman series, which is in development for the 2019-20 season. If the series gets picked up, Batwoman would be the first gay main character in a live-action superhero show on television.

Spearheaded by producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and showrunner Caroline Dries, the logline for the show reads: "Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope."

DC's three-night crossover event starts with The Flash on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Arrow on Monday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Supergirl on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ruby Rose Debuts as The CW's Batwoman -- See the Badass First Photo!

Ruby Rose Cast as Batwoman for The CW

'Legends of Tomorrow': Caity Lotz Talks 'Wild' Season 4 & Introducing Ruby Rose to Superhero Life (Exclusive)

Related Gallery