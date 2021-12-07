BaubleBar Holiday Sale: Take 20% Off Sitewide Including Bestsellers

Shopping

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
BaubleBar
BaubleBar

Are you in the thick of holiday shopping? If you're already running out of gift ideas, BaubleBar is here to help with its holiday sale!

Jewelry is always a great holiday gift and to make jewelry shopping easier, BaubleBar is offering 20% off sitewide and select gifts are only $10. All you need to do is use the promo code GIFT20 at checkout. Note, customized jewelry will not arrive in time for Christmas. 

BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs and affordable prices. From statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces, the line has so many choices whether you're looking to gift friends and family or treat yourself to something sparkly. The deal applies to the brand's bestsellers, including the Pisa Bracelet, Bennett Tennis Necklace, Mini Gia Necklace and Delilah Hoops. Plus, they have a ton of fun holiday-themed Gemoji jewelry like Santa, snowflake and champagne earrings. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Dalilah Medium Hoops
Dalilah Medium Hoops
BaubleBar
Dalilah Medium Hoops
The Dalilah Hoops are perfect for throwing on when you need to dress up your look a little. 
$30
Mini Gia Necklace
Mini Gia Necklace
BaubleBar
Mini Gia Necklace
Wear this 14k gold vermeil slinky snake chain necklace alone or layered with additional chains. 
$88$70
On Repeat Blanket
On Repeat Blanket
BaubleBar
On Repeat Blanket
In addition to jewelry, BaubleBar also has super chic throws! Gift this monogram blanket. 
$98$78
Bennett Tennis Bracelet
Bennett Tennis Bracelet
BaubleBar
Bennett Tennis Bracelet
We love the classic look of this tennis bracelet. 
$78$62
Mini Hera Necklace
Mini Hera Necklace
BaubleBar
Mini Hera Necklace
The paperclip chain necklace is a must-have piece of fashion jewelry. 
$88$70
Lovestruck Pisa Bracelet
Lovestruck Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar
Lovestruck Pisa Bracelet
Give this popular Pisa Bracelet with pavé heart charm to someone special. 
$30$24
Liza Gold Clear Earring Set
Liza Gold Clear Earring Set
BaubleBar
Liza Gold Clear Earring Set
Love an ear stack? Stacking is made easy with this five-pair huggie set. 
$98$78
Kelsey Gold Necklace
Kelsey Gold Necklace
BaubleBar
Kelsey Gold Necklace
A subtly glamorous necklace with multiple drop Cubic Zirconia stones. 
$78$62
Dierdre Earrings
Dierdre Earrings
BaubleBar
Dierdre Earrings
Grab these sparkly stunners for an upcoming holiday party. 
$48$38

