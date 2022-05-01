BaubleBar Spring Sale: Save 20% on Celeb-Loved Bracelets, Rings and More
BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts, is having a major sale right now. The jewelry brand is even more affordable during BaubleBar's spring sale.
Through May 8, BaubleBar is offering 20% off everything on its website, including rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. All you need to do is use the promo code BB20 at checkout. The code also works for jewelry that's already marked down for an even bigger discount.
Shoppers can also score on $10 bracelets through the sale — including the best-selling Pisa Bracelet style, which is loved by celebs and fashion aficionados alike.
Jewelry always makes great gifts for your loved ones and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs and affordable prices. Whether you're on the hunt for thoughtful Mother's Day gifts, are shopping out sweet pieces for the grad-to-be, or simply want to treat your accessory stock to a fun update for spring and summer, BaubleBar has no shortage of must-have jewelry pieces — including everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and more.
The spring deals apply to the brand's bestsellers, including the Bennett Tennis Necklace, Mini Alidia Ring and Delilah Hoops. Shop ET's favorite BaubleBar picks below. Plus, be sure to check out their jewelry already on sale for an extra deep discount.
Best Ring
BaubleBar's #1 ring is their bestseller because of its versatility-- it comes in a variety of colors and they're so fun to stack and mix and match.
Best Earrings
Chic safety pins that are sure to start a conversation.
The Dalilah Hoops are perfect for throwing on when you need to dress up your look a little.
Love an ear stack? Stacking is made easy with this five-pair huggie set.
The Minnie Mouse headband studs are perfect for the Disney kid at heart.
Best Necklace
The 18k gold necklace is part of BaubleBar's Everyday Fine Jewelry collection and is an excellent understated piece for layering.
Wear this 14k gold vermeil slinky snake chain necklace alone or layered with additional chains.
The paperclip chain necklace is a must-have piece of fashion jewelry.
A subtly glamorous necklace with multiple drop Cubic Zirconia stones.
Best Bracelets
A beautiful addition for travel bugs.
We love the classic look of this tennis bracelet.
Give this popular Pisa Bracelet with pavé heart charm to someone special.
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan Markle's $84 Spring Dress Is Back in Stock
10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Spring 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More
Kate Spade Spring Sale: Take an Extra 20% Off with This Exclusive Deal
Amazon's Best Deals on Luxury Beauty Products
Get Up to 25% Off Oprah's Favorite Sheets, Pajamas at Cozy Earth
TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans (and They’re on Sale!)