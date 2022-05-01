BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts, is having a major sale right now. The jewelry brand is even more affordable during BaubleBar's spring sale.

Through May 8, BaubleBar is offering 20% off everything on its website, including rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. All you need to do is use the promo code BB20 at checkout. The code also works for jewelry that's already marked down for an even bigger discount.

Get 20% Off BaubleBar

Shoppers can also score on $10 bracelets through the sale — including the best-selling Pisa Bracelet style, which is loved by celebs and fashion aficionados alike.

Jewelry always makes great gifts for your loved ones and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs and affordable prices. Whether you're on the hunt for thoughtful Mother's Day gifts, are shopping out sweet pieces for the grad-to-be, or simply want to treat your accessory stock to a fun update for spring and summer, BaubleBar has no shortage of must-have jewelry pieces — including everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and more.

The spring deals apply to the brand's bestsellers, including the Bennett Tennis Necklace, Mini Alidia Ring and Delilah Hoops. Shop ET's favorite BaubleBar picks below. Plus, be sure to check out their jewelry already on sale for an extra deep discount.

Best Ring

Mini Alidia Ring BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring BaubleBar's #1 ring is their bestseller because of its versatility-- it comes in a variety of colors and they're so fun to stack and mix and match. $44 $12 WITH CODE Buy Now

Best Earrings

Dalilah Medium Hoops BaubleBar Dalilah Medium Hoops The Dalilah Hoops are perfect for throwing on when you need to dress up your look a little. $42 $34 WITH CODE Buy Now

Best Necklace

Disc Gold Necklace BaubleBar Disc Gold Necklace The 18k gold necklace is part of BaubleBar's Everyday Fine Jewelry collection and is an excellent understated piece for layering. $98 $38 WITH CODE Buy Now

Mini Gia Necklace BaubleBar Mini Gia Necklace Wear this 14k gold vermeil slinky snake chain necklace alone or layered with additional chains. $88 $70 WITH CODE Buy Now

Best Bracelets

