BaubleBar Spring Sale: Save 20% on Celeb-Loved Bracelets, Rings and More

By ETonline Staff
BaubleBar Alidia Rings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts, is having a major sale right now. The jewelry brand is even more affordable during BaubleBar's spring sale. 

Through May 8, BaubleBar is offering 20% off everything on its website, including rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. All you need to do is use the promo code BB20 at checkout. The code also works for jewelry that's already marked down for an even bigger discount. 

Get 20% Off BaubleBar

Shoppers can also score on $10 bracelets through the sale — including the best-selling Pisa Bracelet style, which is loved by celebs and fashion aficionados alike.

Jewelry always makes great gifts for your loved ones and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs and affordable prices. Whether you're on the hunt for thoughtful Mother's Day gifts, are shopping out sweet pieces for the grad-to-be, or simply want to treat your accessory stock to a fun update for spring and summer, BaubleBar has no shortage of must-have jewelry pieces — including everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and more.

The spring deals apply to the brand's bestsellers, including the Bennett Tennis Necklace, Mini Alidia Ring and Delilah Hoops. Shop ET's favorite BaubleBar picks below. Plus, be sure to check out their jewelry already on sale for an extra deep discount.

Best Ring

Mini Alidia Ring
Mini Alidia Ring
BaubleBar
Mini Alidia Ring

BaubleBar's #1 ring is their bestseller because of its versatility-- it comes in a variety of colors and they're so fun to stack and mix and match.

$44$12 WITH CODE

Best Earrings 

Spillo Gold Earrings
Spillo Gold Earrings
BaubleBar
Spillo Gold Earrings

Chic safety pins that are sure to start a conversation.

$52$26 WITH CODE
Dalilah Medium Hoops
Dalilah Medium Hoops
BaubleBar
Dalilah Medium Hoops

The Dalilah Hoops are perfect for throwing on when you need to dress up your look a little. 

$42$34 WITH CODE
Liza Gold Clear Earring Set
Liza Gold Clear Earring Set
BaubleBar
Liza Gold Clear Earring Set

Love an ear stack? Stacking is made easy with this five-pair huggie set. 

$98$78 WITH CODE
Disney Headband Studs
Disney Headband Studs
BaubleBar
Disney Headband Studs

The Minnie Mouse headband studs are perfect for the Disney kid at heart.

$52$42 WITH CODE

Best Necklace 

Disc Gold Necklace
Disc Gold Necklace
BaubleBar
Disc Gold Necklace

The 18k gold necklace is part of BaubleBar's Everyday Fine Jewelry collection and is an excellent understated piece for layering.

$98$38 WITH CODE
Mini Gia Necklace
Mini Gia Necklace
BaubleBar
Mini Gia Necklace

Wear this 14k gold vermeil slinky snake chain necklace alone or layered with additional chains. 

$88$70 WITH CODE
Mini Hera Necklace
Mini Hera Necklace
BaubleBar
Mini Hera Necklace

The paperclip chain necklace is a must-have piece of fashion jewelry. 

$42$34 WITH CODE
Lane Gold Necklace
Kelsey Gold Necklace
BaubleBar
Lane Gold Necklace

A subtly glamorous necklace with multiple drop Cubic Zirconia stones. 

$78$62 WITH CODE

Best Bracelets 

Globetrotter Charm Bracelet Set
Globetrotter Charm Bracelet Set
BaubleBar
Globetrotter Charm Bracelet Set

A beautiful addition for travel bugs.

$48$19 WITH CODE
Bennett Tennis Bracelet
Bennett Tennis Bracelet
BaubleBar
Bennett Tennis Bracelet

We love the classic look of this tennis bracelet. 

$78$62 WITH CODE
Amora Pisa Bracelet
Lovestruck Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar
Amora Pisa Bracelet

Give this popular Pisa Bracelet with pavé heart charm to someone special. 

$30$24 WITH CODE

 

