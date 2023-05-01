BaubleBar's Spring Sale: Save 20% on Celeb-Loved Rings, Necklaces and More Jewelry Styles
BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts, is having a major sale right now. The jewelry brand is now even more affordable during BaubleBar's Spring Sale so you don't want to miss out on these incredible deals.
Through Monday, May 8, BaubleBar is offering 20% off on everything on its website, including rings, necklaces, and earrings. All you need to do is use the promo code BB20 at checkout. The code also works for jewelry that's already marked down for an even bigger discount.
Jewelry always makes great gifts for your loved ones and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs and affordable prices. Whether you're on the hunt for a thoughtful Mother's Day gift for mom, are shopping out sweet pieces for your significant other, or simply want to treat your accessory stock to a fun update for spring and summer, BaubleBar has no shortage of must-have jewelry pieces. Right now, you can score on everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and best-selling bracelet styles that are loved by celebs and fashion aficionados alike.
The summer deals apply to the brand's bestsellers, including the Bennett Tennis Necklace, Mini Alidia Ring and Adrianna Gold Earrings. Shop ET's favorite BaubleBar picks, below.
Best Earring Deals
Huggie earrings, which hug the earlobe as the name implies, are all the rage right now. Get in on the trend with these gold earrings elevated with luxe Cubic Zirconia stones.
Wear these petite heart studs with any vibrant, spring outfit for a touch of sweetness.
Best Ring Deals
BaubleBar's #1 ring is their bestseller because of its versatility — perfect to stack and mix and match with other rings on your finger.
Loving the pearlcore trend? This Corinna 18K Gold Ring features a keshi pearl to help you tap tap into the vibes of the aesthetic.
Best Necklace Deals
Pair the Bennett Tennis Necklace with the Bennet Tennis Bracelet for a luxe double-whammy.
The 18K Gold Teardrop Birthstone Necklace is crafted with luxe 18K gold plated sterling silver and a Cubic Zirconia stone to honor your birth month in style. Plus, the dazzling necklace is the perfect personalized gift to celebrate someone special in your life.
A subtly glamorous necklace with multiple drop Cubic Zirconia stones.
Best Bracelet Deals
You can customize up to 8 characters as a beautiful way to make this bracelet your own.
Give this popular Pisa Bracelet with pavé heart charm to someone special.
We love the classic look of this tennis bracelet.
RELATED CONTENT:
12 Sweetest Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts to Shop from Kendra Scott
13 Best Diamond Jewelry Gifts to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day
24 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That Moms Will Absolutely Love
Hailey Bieber's Coachella Look Included These Under-$100 Hoop Earrings
Shop Doja Cat's Affordable Pearl Necklace and More Jewelry
21 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe
Shop The Best Spring Fashion Deals at Tory Burch's Sale
Buy Two Sunglasses, Get Three Free at DIFF Eyewear's Spring Sale
The 25 Best Finds from Amazon's New Spring Fashion Storefront