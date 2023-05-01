BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts, is having a major sale right now. The jewelry brand is now even more affordable during BaubleBar's Spring Sale so you don't want to miss out on these incredible deals.

Through Monday, May 8, BaubleBar is offering 20% off on everything on its website, including rings, necklaces, and earrings. All you need to do is use the promo code BB20 at checkout. The code also works for jewelry that's already marked down for an even bigger discount.

Get 20% Off BaubleBar

Jewelry always makes great gifts for your loved ones and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs and affordable prices. Whether you're on the hunt for a thoughtful Mother's Day gift for mom, are shopping out sweet pieces for your significant other, or simply want to treat your accessory stock to a fun update for spring and summer, BaubleBar has no shortage of must-have jewelry pieces. Right now, you can score on everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and best-selling bracelet styles that are loved by celebs and fashion aficionados alike.

The summer deals apply to the brand's bestsellers, including the Bennett Tennis Necklace, Mini Alidia Ring and Adrianna Gold Earrings. Shop ET's favorite BaubleBar picks, below.

Best Earring Deals

Niata Huggie Hoops BaubleBar Niata Huggie Hoops Huggie earrings, which hug the earlobe as the name implies, are all the rage right now. Get in on the trend with these gold earrings elevated with luxe Cubic Zirconia stones. $50 $40 Shop Now

Best Ring Deals

Corinna 18K Gold Ring BaubleBar Corinna 18K Gold Ring Loving the pearlcore trend? This Corinna 18K Gold Ring features a keshi pearl to help you tap tap into the vibes of the aesthetic. $62 $50 Shop Now

Best Necklace Deals

Teardrop 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace BaubleBar Teardrop 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace The 18K Gold Teardrop Birthstone Necklace is crafted with luxe 18K gold plated sterling silver and a Cubic Zirconia stone to honor your birth month in style. Plus, the dazzling necklace is the perfect personalized gift to celebrate someone special in your life. $68 $54 Shop Now

Best Bracelet Deals

