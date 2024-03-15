Nicole Eggert is showing fans and followers all of the stages of her battle with breast cancer. On Thursday, the 52-year-old Baywatch alum took to her Instagram to share a video of herself shaving off her hair.

Set to the soundtrack of the Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right," Eggert bravely shaved off her hair remaining hair, which had been cut into a pixie cut. She then gets some help from her 12-year-old daughter, Keegan, to get to the places that are too hard to reach.

The former actress captioned the post with a quote, which reads, "Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are - Madeleine Eames."

Alyssa Milano commented on the post, "Grace. You have the most grace. It's inspiring and I appreciate you."

Eggert has been open about her stage 2 breast cancer battle since getting diagnosed in December 2023. In February, she shared that she suffers from a "very rare" condition called invasive cribriform carcinoma. According to the National Library of Medicine, it occurs in approximately 0.3 percent to 6 percent of breast cancer cases.

She noted that her breast implants, which she got at 19, made it hard for her to discover her condition sooner.

"When I was on Baywatch, it was very in to be very thin with big boobs. I was the opposite, so I was wearing this red bathing suit that was flattening me, the one piece, and it just, it was like, 'Oh, man,'" Eggert told Inside Edition. "There's nothing you can do. You can't stuff it."

Eggert starred as Summer Quinn on Baywatch from 1992 to 1994.

She also opened up about getting a chemotherapy port implanted in late February in order to more easily deliver the chemo drugs into her bloodstream.

Eggert -- who is a single mother to daughters Dilyn, 25, and Keegan, 12 -- has a friend who set up a GoFundMe with a $100,000 goal to help her cover the cost of treatments and medical bills.

"It's been a long time since Charles in Charge and Baywatch. As a single mom, she's had to struggle financially to raise her two daughters. She still has a little one at home and she is terrified of not being able to afford the treatments and surgery necessary while also keeping a roof over their heads. She’s lost both her parents and doesn’t have any family to lean on or help her with this situation," Eggert's friend, Mindy Molinary, wrote on the crowdfunding page.

