Beanie Feldstein Makes Her 'Funny Girl' Debut in First Look

Beanie Feldstein is making her debut as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl. The show's official Twitter account released a first look at the 28-year-old actress taking on one of Barbra Streisand's most iconic roles.

In the clip, Feldstein, dressed as her vaudeville character, walks across the stage as the comments of all the naysayers who doubted her rise to stardom flash across the screen. Feldstein then turns to the camera after catching a glimpse of herself in the dressing room mirror and utters the show's most famous line, "Hello, gorgeous."

The clip also announced the additions of Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes to the cast. Karimloo will serve as Feldstein's love interest, Nick Arnstein, with Lynch as her mother, Mrs. Rosie Brice and Grimes as Eddie Ryan, a dancer Brice meets and befriends in the vaudeville circuit that helped make her a star.

"Beanie Feldstein stars in #FUNNYGIRL—and Broadway audiences are the luckiest people in the world. Access exclusive fan presale tickets through Thursday, October 7 before the public on sale this Friday, October 8 at 10am. http://funnygirlonbroadway.com," Funny Girl's official Twitter account wrote alongside the clip for the show.

The revival will be directed by Tony-winner Michael Mayer and will begin performances March 26, 2022, officially opening April 24, 2022 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre.

Feldstein spoke to ET's Rachel Smith about the role while at the Tony Awards last month. The Impeachment: American Crime Story star could hardly contain her excitement about landing the lead role in the upcoming revival of the musical.

"I literally asked for my third birthday to be Funny Girl-themed," Feldstein gushed, recalling how this has been a lifelong passion of hers. "So when I say this is literally the first dream that I ever had, I mean it. It's surreal. We haven't started rehearsals yet but I am profoundly excited."

Feldstein's portrayal of the character will be the first time in 58 years that Funny Girl has been on Broadway. The role was originally played by Streisand in 1964, and helped launch her into stardom.

As for if Feldstein has reached out to the 79-year-old legend, she says she "has not talked" to her, but she isn't ruling out the possibility. "In my dreams, sure!" Feldstein said of her hopes of speaking to Streisand.

Feldstein told ET that this has been a "very surreal time" in her life.

"I'm just so beyond grateful to be back in New York, and with my people with the theater community," she shared. "I grew up dreaming of musical theater, that's all I could ever wish for, so the fact that I get to be here tonight and be amongst these people is always gonna be the greatest honor for me."

Feldstein shared news of her upcoming role on Aug. 12.

"The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me," the actress said in a statement. "So, it’s safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family’s backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true. I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theaters again!"

Oscars 2020: Beanie Feldstein on the 'Honor' of Playing Monica Lewinsky (Exclusive)



