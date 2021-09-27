Beanie Feldstein's dreams are coming true. The 28-year-old actress recently landed the role of Fanny Brice in the upcoming revival of Funny Girl on Broadway, and she couldn't contain her excitement about the news while chatting with ET's Rachel Smith at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

"I literally asked for my third birthday to be Funny Girl-themed," Feldstein gushed, recalling how this has been a lifelong passion of hers. "So when I say this is literally the first dream that I ever had, I mean it. It's surreal. We haven't started rehearsals yet but I am profoundly excited."

Feldstein's portrayal of the character will be the first time in 58 years that Funny Girl has been on Broadway. The role was originally played by Barbra Streisand in 1964, and helped launch her into stardom.

As for if Feldstein has reached out to the 79-year-old legend, she says she "has not talked" to her, but she isn't ruling out the possibility. "In my dreams, sure!" Feldstein said of her hopes of speaking to Streisand.

Feldstein told ET on Sunday that this has been a "very surreal time" in her life.

"I'm just so beyond grateful to be back in New York, and with my people with the theater community," she shared. "I grew up dreaming of musical theater, that's all I could ever wish for, so the fact that I get to be here tonight and be amongst these people is always gonna be the greatest honor for me."

Feldstein shared news of her upcoming role on Aug. 12.

"The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me," the actress said in a statement. "So, it’s safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family’s backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true. I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theaters again!"

Currently, Feldstein is starring as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story. When asked about the positive response to the show so far, Feldstein said: "The biggest thing for me is Monica's response to it."

"We just have such an incredibly beautiful dynamic," she said of her bond with Lewinsky. "We are like sisters, mentor/mentee, I don't even know what we are ... We are family, but her response and her family's response has been the most meaningful to me."

On Sunday night, Feldstein had the honor of introducing her longtime pal, Ben Platt, who performed a song during the awards show.

"Ben Platt and I went to high school together, we actually went to prom together," Feldstein revealed. "We have been best friends since we were 14. We like to say that, like, we knew each other with braces. We are that level of friends."

