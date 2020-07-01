'Beavis and Butt-Head' Reimagined as New Comedy Central Series Reboot

Beavis and Butt-Head is tackling a whole new generation. Comedy Central has ordered two seasons of the new series, in which the titular characters will be "entering a whole new Gen Z world."

The network has inked the deal with the show's creator and writer, Mike Judge, to write, produce, and provide voice over for both of the main characters. In addition to the two new seasons of the show, the deal includes any spin-offs or specials related to the franchise.

“Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own,” Comedy Central President of Entertainment & Youth Group Chris McCarthy said in a statement.

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Judge added.

The animated '90s comedy ran from 1993 to 1997 and inspired the 1996 film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. MTV previously rebooted the series in 2011 for one season.

