Behati Prinsloo is in on the joke. On Monday, podcast host Alex Cooper teased an upcoming interview on her popular Call Her Daddy podcast. In a teaser clip, Cooper was seemingly interviewing singer Adam Levine, though her guest is never shown.

"I have to tell you, I was a huge Maroon 5 fan and I'm glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage," Cooper says in the clip. "How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?"

Turns out, the podcast is actually hosting actor Adam Devine, who has previously joked about being mistaken for the Maroon 5 frontman.

Prinsloo, who recently welcomed her third child with Levine amidst rumors of his infidelity, commented on the fake out teaser, simply writing, "LOL."

Back in September, Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged that she had an affair with Levine for "about a year," detailing their alleged romance.

Levine later released a statement clearing the air.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," he wrote at the time. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Prinsloo has not publicly commented on the allegations, but she has been spotted out supporting her husband at his live shows.

Shortly after the allegations surrounding Levine surfaced, Devine took to Instagram to joke about the similarities in their names.

"Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong," Devine wrote. "I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner."

