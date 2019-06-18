Bella Thorne is not here for Whoopi Goldberg's shaming.

The 21-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, sharing videos of herself in tears in response to comments Goldberg made about her on The View. While discussing Thorne's decision to release nude photos of herself in order to take her "power back" after an alleged hacker got a hold of them, Goldberg wasn't exactly on the former Disney star's side.

"If you're famous, I don't care how old you are... you don't take nude pictures of yourself," Goldberg exclaimed. "Once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it. And if you don't know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I'm sorry. You don't get to do that."

In response, Thorne wrote "shame on you" over a screenshot of an article recapping Tuesday's episode of the talk show. "I was supposed to be on The View but honestly I don't feel like being beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality," she explained.

"I just want to say that me watching this interview made me feel really bad about myself," a very emotional Thorne admitted. "I hope you're happy. I really do. I really hope you're so f**king happy because I can only imagine all of the kids who have their s**t released and then they commit suicide."

"You're so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation," she continued, claiming she was going to cancel her appearance on The View. "I don't really want you guys talking about your views to young girls. I would not want my [future] daughter learning that and I would never say that to her. OK, I'm done."

But Thorne didn't stop there. She also wrote the following note to Goldberg, using the notes app on her iPhone:

Dear Whoopi, I have loved u for so long, but honestly, I'm so displeased and saddened by your response to my leak. Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting. So what a girl can't send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy? Things he's already seen? I as a woman should be scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything? Is that what u want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what u want? I don't.

I'm offended for anyone out there who has ever taken a sexy photo. I am offended for Jennifer Lawrence who feels publicly raped. I am offended for every person who has committed suicide for someone leaking their nudes. Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope u change ur mindset as u are on a show talking to young girls.

Instagram Stories

As ET previously reported, Thorne released the nude photos of herself on Twitter over the weekend, explaining that the alleged hacker (whom she claims is being investigated by the FBI) was trying to use them to threaten her.

"For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes. I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see," she wrote in a statement alongside several topless photos. "For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I'm f**king sick of it. I'm putting this out because it's my decision. Now you don't get to take yet another thing from me."

"F**k u and the power u think you have over me," she added. "I'm gonna write about this in my next book."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bella Thorne Posts Nude Photos to Twitter in Retaliation Against Alleged Hacker

Bella Thorne Packs on PDA With New Man Following Breakup with Mod Sun

Bella Thorne Announces Breakup With Rapper Mod Sun

Related Gallery