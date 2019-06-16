Bella Thorne is fighting back against her alleged hacker.

The 21-year-old former Disney star shared nude photos of herself on Twitter on Saturday, explaining that she was trying to take power back after she was allegedly "threatened" with them. Thorne said the alleged hacker is being investigated by the FBI.

"For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes. I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see," she wrote in a statement alongside several topless photos. "For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I'm f**king sick of it. I'm putting this out because it's my decision. Now you don’t get to take yet another thing from me."

"I can sleep better knowing I took my power back. You can't control my life, you never will," she added.

Thorne hasn't been shy about using social media in recent years to set the record straight about rumors or even open up about her sexuality.

"I'm, like, an open book," she told ET in a 2016 interview about her social media practices. "But that's what I think that my fans enjoy about me the most, is that they feel like they really know me. And they do, they really f**king know me."

The actress revealed in April that she and Mod Sun -- who were in an open relationship -- had gone their separate ways after over a year together; she split from her girlfriend, Tana Mongeau, in February.

See more on Thorne in the video below.

