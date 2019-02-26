Bella Thorne and internet personality Tana Mongeau are no longer romantically involved.

The 21-year-old actress took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to fans' questions about the status of their relationship, and confirmed that the pair have called it quits.

"Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking," Thorne tweeted. "We love U guys."

Thorne has been publicly in an open relationship with the 20-year-old YouTube star -- as well as 31-year-old rocker Mod Sun -- for nearly a year, as part of her self-described polyamorous romantic lifestyle.

Mongeau also confirmed the news to fans on Twitter, and stressed that there is no drama or "negativity" between her and Thorne.

"I love her forever don’t get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don’t rly wanna talk on it.. there’s no negativity at all," Mongeau wrote, alongside a broken heart emoji.

In response to a fan who tweeted, "Love you both as long as you’re happy," Mongeau replied, "I’m not fully. this obviously breaks my heart. i will be though. as long as she is."

Recently, Mongeau stopped by ET Live and opened up about her non-traditional relationship with Thorne, as well as her own serious boyfriend, Internet star (and Justin Bieber doppelganger) Brad Sousa.

"When I step out of my life and I take a look at it from someone else's perspective, I'm like, 'Damn. This b**ch is crazy.' But to me, I'm such an open, honest person in that regard -- I just kind of do whatever I want and I'm young and I'm living my life -- and I kind of go out of my way to surround myself with people like that," Mongeau explained. "So to us, everything is just a flow. It's natural, if that makes sense."

Regarding introducing Sousa into her open relationship dynamic with Thorne, Mongeau explained, "Nothing is a big conversation or weird because we're all the same in that regard."

While the former flames have called it quits, it appears that Thorne's relationship with Mod Sun and Mongeau's relationship with Sousa are still going strong.

