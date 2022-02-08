‘Below Deck’ Alum Josiah Carter Engaged to Michael Groves

Below Deck’s Josiah Carter is officially engaged to his longtime love, Michael Groves. “We’re engaged! ⌚️💜,” the former reality television star wrote on Tuesday.

The photo carousel led with a picture of Groves on one knee presenting a watch to Carter as they stand in front of a snowy backdrop in the French Alps. In the following pictures, the couple flashes a smile for the camera before enjoying a celebratory champagne brunch.

Carter also shared the news on his Instagram Story, writing, “He asked, And I Said Yes.”

Carter’s friends and Below Deck family took to the comments to congratulate the couple on their exciting news. “HUGE congratulations 👏🏽 👏🏽 I can’t wait for the ‘engagement party’ 🎉 both beautiful 😻,” Julia d’ Albert wrote.

“Yea boyeee! Congrats!!,” Below Deck Mediterranean’s Colin Macy-O'Toole wrote. “Awww congratsssss!!!!!,” Jessica More added. “Awwww this is so perfect!! Congratulations Josiah and Mike.. let’s have champersss in Mallorca sooooon 🥂❤️✨,” Brooke Laughton wrote.

In October, Carter and Groves celebrated their four-year anniversary. The Below Deck star dedicated a special post to his love. "Happy anniversary (for yesterday) to this dreamboat. Love you more now than our first date 4 years ago, here’s to the next 4 years 💜 @mikestg365,” he wrote next to a photo of the pair dressed up and attending an event.

In January 2021, the couple shared that their family was expanding, past their dog, River. Carter revealed that Groves' son was expecting his first child. “So excited to share the news that Tom (Michael’s son, for those that don’t know) and his girlfriend Octavia are having a baby,” he wrote.

“👶🏼 2021 just got a whole lot better! Does this mean I’m going to be a step granddad before I’m 30 🙈 #modernfamily @mikestg365 @tmtgroves @octaviajaquiss,” he added.

In January, Carter opened up to ET about why fans shouldn’t look forward to his return. “I took a bit of a break from it,” he said. “I don’t see myself going back full-time. Traveling all the time, you can’t necessarily have a relationship. It's kinda hard to have a normal life.”

