Lana Condor Engaged to Boyfriend Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor is engaged to her longtime love, Anthony De La Torre. The 24-year-old actress announced the happy news on Friday on Instagram, sharing stunning photos of her engagement ring as well as video of the emotional proposal.
Condor and 28-year-old De La Torre, who's also an actor, have been dating since 2015. The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star said that De La Torre worked with a Vietnamese female-owned jeweler to design the ring as a way to honor her heritage.
"Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made," she wrote alongside the sweet photos and the video of her crying happy tears after getting engaged. "I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world."
"💍: Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I've ever seen!" she added. "The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over."
Back in September 2020, Condor told ET that she wasn't subtle with her beau about wanting to get engaged.
"I literally told him the other day, 'Listen, kid... we've been together for five years. We have a house, we have a dog, we have a car, OK? You better put a ring on it,'" she said. "I always say, 'I'm a hot commodity!' So hopefully, but we'll see."
Condor also told ET that their relationship only got stronger while quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic, and despite her busy schedule.
"I feel like I got really, really busy in the past couple of years, and I realized how much sometimes I would neglect our relationship because I was just busy," she acknowledged. "... So now that we actually have gotten this time to really be able to talk with each other and make up for the days that we didn't put as much effort as we would like into our relationship, that has been really amazing."
"I feel like we've grown a lot," she continued. "He's my favorite person in the world. He makes me laugh and there's no one that I would rather just sit next to. It's been really good. Obviously there are days where I'm like, 'You stay downstairs!' But for the most part, it has been amazing."
