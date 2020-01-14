Lana Condor's fans weren't always supportive of her real-life beau.

The 22-year-old actress covers Teen Vogue's latest issue and reveals that, following the debut of her Netflix flick, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, fans shipped her and her on-screen love interest, Noah Centineo, so much that they spoke out against her real-life boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre, on social media.

"I love Noah with all my heart, but the switch was when people started attacking Anthony online," she says of when she and Centineo decided to keep their affection for each other to a minimum in public. "That was when I realized as much as I can show my love and my friendship to Noah… I can't be that private with Anthony, because people are starting to be really hurtful to him."

"He's been by my side through everything," she adds of her 26-year-old boyfriend. "He's such an amazing person and has been an integral part of me staying literally sane."

Condor ended up introducing De La Torre to Centineo while they were filming the second movie in the trilogy, P.S. I Still Love You. Also there for the meeting was Jordan Fisher, who's joining the franchise in the second flick as another love interest for Condor's Lara Jean.

"It was so funny because Noah and Jordan met Anthony both at the same time. They came over to my house," she recalls. "It was so cute, because it almost felt like my three boyfriends all meeting each other."

Daria Kobayashi Ritch for Teen Vogue

As for the film itself, Condor gushes about what it's doing for representation by having her as an Asian-American lead and Fisher as her a non-white love interest.

"I feel proud to use my voice and continue to tell people that the Asian-American experience is not one experience alone," she says. "It's something that I don't plan on ever stopping. Making TV and movies is awesome, but if you have a purpose behind it, it's even better."

In particular, Condor references one moment in the second movie when she felt as if she were playing a role that an Asian American hadn't before.

"I've never had a Cinderella moment nor have I seen, besides I think Crazy Rich Asians, an Asian Cinderella moment, where she's walking down the stairs, and it's beautiful, and you're like, 'Holy crap,'" Condor says. "I was standing on top of the stairs, and I was so emotional."

In addition to representation, Condor also praises the film for its frank discussion about safe sex.

"I hope that young people feel less alone in having conversations about safe sex. It's totally fine to wait or don't wait, but at least know that it's your choice and your decision to do that," she says. "I think what I'm most proud of in the sequel is that Lara Jean is having a conversation with [Centineo's] Peter."

While the sex talk is one of Condor's favorite moments with Centineo in the movie, the actress previously told ET that Fisher's character, John Ambrose McClaren, has plenty to bring to the table.

"He's amazing. He is a disruptive force and really will stress people out because he's so good," Condor said of Fisher. "We can expect a love triangle, which is awesome. So it's gonna shake it up. I know everyone loves Peter Kavinsky and Noah. We're gonna shake it up. See what's up."

Now that filming has wrapped on TATB's second and third installments, Condor tells Teen Vogue that she's taking time for herself. She recently moved to Seattle with De La Torre to be closer to her family.

"There was a real moment where I couldn't get off the couch. I couldn't eat. I couldn't speak. I was having so much anxiety, and I was so empty because of how much I had given to others and not taking any time for myself," she says of her busy year of filming. "My family's everything. And this past year and a half, I barely saw them. In L.A., everything is the industry, so you can't really get away from it at all if you live there, you know? Then, all of a sudden, you realize in a still moment that there's really nothing left inside."

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will hit Netflix Feb. 12.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lana Condor Teases 'To All the Boys' 2 and 3 (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Lana Condor Says Jordan Fisher's 'To All the Boys' Character Will 'Stress People Out' (Exclusive)

Lana Condor Breaks a Boy's Heart Over the Phone in 'Summer Night' (Exclusive)

Noah Centineo Thanks Lana Condor for Her 'Lips' While Accepting Best Kiss at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Related Gallery