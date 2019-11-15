Move over, Peter Kavinsky!

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Lana Condor at the Golden Globe Ambassador Reveal -- where Paris and Dylan Brosnan were announced as this year's honorees -- and the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress teased what fans can expect from the franchise's new leading man, Jordan Fisher.

"He's amazing. He is a disruptive force and really will stress people out because he's so good," Condor said of Fisher, who's set to play Lara Jean's (Condor) childhood love, John Ambrose McClaren, in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Fisher's character's arrival is sure to make things complicated for Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), but Condor has no doubt that fans will "100 percent" fall in love with John Ambrose.

"We can expect a love triangle, which is awesome. So it's gonna shake it up," she teased. "I know everyone loves Peter Kavinsky and Noah. We're gonna shake it up. See what's up."

When ET's Katie Krause caught up with Fisher back in September, he expressed similar sentiments.

"John Ambrose shakes the table up just by being somebody in Lara Jean's eyes. I think Lara Jean giving any attention to anybody but Peter Kavinsky is already a big deal," he said at the time. "I think what she goes through -- recognizing how important John Ambrose was to her and how he was her first love and he was the first letter that she wrote -- there's so much that comes back in a blink of an eye for her. That alone shakes everything up."

As for the third movie, Condor told ET that the cast got to "go to three different locations and shoot -- we shot all over the world -- so it'll be really fun."

Since filming has wrapped on both To All the Boys 2 and 3, Condor is enjoying some time off before heading to Vietnam with the Obama family next month.

"I am going to Vietnam with the Obamas in December," she said. "I have a scholarship with The Asia Foundation where I put Vietnamese girls through a four-year education. Mrs. Obama, she has the Girls Alliance, so we kinda are together and we're gonna go see the girls that are pursuing their education -- which is amazing -- in Vietnam, which is my birthplace. But I was adopted at four months old, so it will be my first time back. It'll be great."

After returning from Vietnam, awards show season will be gearing up and Condor already knows which celeb she hopes to meet at one of the ceremonies, which will include the Golden Globes which air Jan. 5 on NBC.

"Sandra Oh... That would be great," she said. "She's my icon. Like, I think she paved the way for girls who look like me and it's just, like, everything. She's everything to me and I think she's wonderful."

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix Feb. 12.

