Noah Centineo is saying goodbye.

The 23-year-old actor took to Twitter on Saturday to pen a heartfelt note about working on the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise, as well as bid farewell to his character, Peter Kavinsky.

"Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky," Centineo -- who became the "internet's boyfriend" after the release of the first film last year -- began. "I hope you all love these last installments as much as we do. Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours. Thank you Lana [Condor], thank you Michael [Fimognari], Thank you Matt [Kaplan], Thank you Netflix, grateful to every person who told this story with us."

Centineo's message comes a couple days after he and Condor announced the release date for the To All the Boys sequel, as well as revealed that fans would also be getting a third film.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will premiere Feb. 12 on Netflix. The third installment, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is in production and based on the third novel of the same name by Jenny Han. No release date has been set.

Condor and Centineo shared a sweet video message from the set of the movie to their fans, admitting it's been hard to keep it "a secret."

ET caught up with Condor in March, where she shared how excited she was for the sequel.

"We are starting shooting it really, really soon, and it's going to be amazing," she exclaimed. The actress kept tight-lipped on specific details of the movie, but said fans can expect "lots of love and sweetness and awesomeness."

"And there's going to be some drama," she teased.

