From the beaches of South Florida to the beaches of Southern California: Teen heartthrob Noah Centineo paid tribute on Sunday to his personal journey while encouraging young people not to let bullying, naysayers or anything else stand in the way of their dreams.

The Miami native was accepting the award for Choice Comedy Movie Actor for his role in The Perfect Date at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in Hermosa Beach, California, when he made the inspiring speech.

“You know, I really want to honor all the kids out there that are bullied and that have it hard and come from a really messed-up situation,” the 23-year-old actor said. “I just love you guys, and you can’t let anyone tell you you can’t do something. You cannot.”

“If I’m from South Florida and I made it here, you can too,” he enthused.

The Netflix pinup was met with cheers and applause as soon as he hit the stage to accept his award.

“This is crazy, man,” he said, commencing his speech. “We’re on a beach right now. I’m wearing a hoodie. It was a really hot earlier, but it’s nice and cool now, so I feel better.”

“I never plan these,” he continued, referring to having no speech planned, before listing his thank-yous. “Right now, I got to thank Netflix, Awesomeness, Ace, Matt Kaplan, Robyn Marshall, Laura Morano. ou are amazing.”

