2019 Teen Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are here and the winners are claiming their prizes!

The teens have voted and the totals are in! Held this year in Hermosa Beach, California, the pop culture extravaganza has already handed out the Choice Action Movie Actor prize to Robert Downey Jr. for Avengers: Endgame. Meanwhile co-hosts Lucy Hale and David Dobrick have been charming the socks off of attendees and viewers at home!

This year, Lil Nas X is the one to beat with nominations in five categories for the anthem of 2019, "Old Town Road," which just marked its whopping 18th week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart!

Also up for prizes are Post Malone, Halsey, Khalid and Taylor Swift, who each have three nominations at Sunday's awards show. However, Swift knows she won't be going home empty-handed. The "You Need to Calm Down" singer will be receiving the very first Icon Award for "using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change," per Fox.

The TV and film world is getting plenty of love as well. Avengers: Endgame has eight other nominations, while shows like Riverdale and The Flash are hoping to cash in on their five nods.

The annual awards show will also include rousing performances from OneRepublic, Bazzi, Blanco Brown, CNCO, HRVY, Mabel, Jordan McGraw and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland!

Check out the updated winners list below:

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes **WINNER**

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui **WINNER**

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Brett Young

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett

Choice Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Becky G.

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Choice Rock Artist

AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande, "7 rings"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lauren Jauregui, "Expectations"

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), "ME!"

Katy Perry, "Never Really Over"

Halsey, "Nightmare"

Choice Song: Male Artist

Khalid, "Better"

Shawn Mendes, "If I Can’t Have You"

Lil Nas X, "Old Town Road"

Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"

Louis Tomlinson, "Two of Us" **WINNER**

Post Malone, "Wow"

Choice Song: Group

Imagine Dragons, "Bad Liar"

Blackpink, "DDU-DU DDU-DU"

5 Seconds of Summer, "Easier"

Panic! At The Disco, "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Why Don’t We, "8 Letters"

Choice Pop Song

Sam Smith & Normani, "Dancing With A Stranger"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don’t Care"

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), "ME!"

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Ava Max, "Sweet but Psycho"

Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

Choice Country Song

Maren Morris, "Girl"

Kane Brown, "Good as You"

Thomas Rhett, "Look What God Gave Her"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Miss Me More"

Kacey Musgraves, "Rainbow"

Dan + Shay, "Speechless"

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

Zedd & Katy Perry, "365"

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, "Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)"

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), "Find U Again"

Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, "Who Do You Love"

Choice Latin Song

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], "Baila Baila Baila"

ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, "Con Altura"

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, "Con Calma (feat. Snow)"

Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), "MIA"

CNCO, "Pretend"

Nicky Jam & Ozuna, "Te Robaré"

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

Meek Mill (feat. Drake), "Going Bad"

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), "Old Town Road [Remix]"

Mustard & Migos, "Pure Water"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

Khalid, "Talk"

Post Malone, "Wow"

Choice Rock Song

AJR, "100 Bad Days"

Panic! At The Disco, "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"

Bastille, "Joy"

Imagine Dragons, "Natural"

Cage The Elephan, "Ready To Let Go"

lovelytheband, "These Are My Friends"

Choice Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Choice International Artist

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

Choice Collaboration

BTS (feat. Halsey), "Boy With Luv"

Sam Smith & Normani, "Dancing With A Stranger"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don’t Care"

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), "Old Town Road [Remix]"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), "What A Time"

Choice Summer Song

"Cool," Jonas Brothers

"Easier," 5 Seconds of Summer

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

"Summer Days," Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump)

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"You Need To Calm Down," Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Female Artist

Ava Max

Halsey

Julia Michaels

Katy Perry

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Male Artist

Daddy Yankee

Shawn Mendes

Lil Nas X

Drake

DJ Khaled

Khalid

Choice Summer Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers **WINNER**

Little Mix

Panic! at the Disco

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice Summer Tour

Ariana Grande, Sweetener World Tour

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep World Tour

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)

BTS, BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour

Jennifer Lopez, It’s My Party Tour

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes: The Tour

Choice Song From a Movie

"A Whole New World (End Title)" (from Aladdin), Zayn & Zhavia Ward **WINNER**

"Broken & Beautiful" (from UglyDolls), Kelly Clarkson

"Carry On" (from Pokémon Detective Pikachu), Kygo & Rita Ora

"Don’t Give Up on Me" (from Five Feet Apart), Andy Grammer

"Shallow" (from A Star Is Born), Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

"Sunflower" (from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), Post Malone & Swae Lee

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Endgame **WINNER**

Bumblebee

Captain Marvel

Men in Black: International

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International

John Cena, Bumblebee

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame **WINNER**

Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

Choice Action Movie Actress

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Endgame

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

Aladdin

Aquaman

Dark Phoenix

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Mary Poppins Returns

Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor

James McAvoy, Dark Phoenix

Jason Momoa, Aquaman

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Mena Massoud, Aladdin

Will Smith, Aladdin

Zachary Levi, Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress

Amber Heard, Aquaman

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Keira Knightley, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Naomi Scott, Aladdin

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Choice Drama Movie

After

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakthrough

Five Feet Apart

The Hate U Give

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, After

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give

Chrissy Metz, Breakthrough

Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart

Josephine Langford, After

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Comedy Movie

Crazy Rich Asians **WINNER**

Instant Family

Isn’t It Romantic

Little

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Perfect Date

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Henry Golding, Crazy Rich Asians

Kevin Hart, Night School

Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic

Mark Wahlberg, Instant Family

Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date **WINNER**

Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Laura Marano, The Perfect Date

Marsai Martin, Little

Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic

Tiffany Haddish, Night School

Choice Movie Villain

Johnny Depp, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame

Jude Law, Captain Marvel

Mark Strong, Shazam!

Marwan Kenzari, Aladdin

Patrick Wilson, Aquaman

Choice Summer Movie

Late Night

Murder Mystery

Spider-Man: Far From Home **WINNER**

The Last Summer

Toy Story 4

Yesterday

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Charles Melton, The Sun Is Also a Star

Corey Fogelmanis, Ma

Himesh Patel, Yesterday

K.J. Apa, The Last Summer

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

Maia Mitchell, The Last Summer

Mindy Kaling, Late Night

Selena Gomez, The Dead Don’t Die

Yara Shahidi, The Sun Is Also a Star

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home **WINNER**

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show

Good Trouble

Marvel’s Runaways

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Riverdale **WINNER**

Star

The Resident

Choice Drama TV Actor

Adam Huber, Dynasty

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

K.J. Apa, Riverdale

Oliver Stark, 9-1-1

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

Ryan Destiny, Star

Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Charmed

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Legacies

Shadowhunters

Supernatural

The 100

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Aubrey Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Bob Morley, The 100

Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters

Jared Padalecki, Supernatural

Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies

Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters

Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Melonie Diaz, Charmed

Olivia Holt, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Gotham

MacGyver

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor

Ben McKenzie, Gotham

Brandon Routh, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Brenton Thwaites, Titans

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Lucas Till, MacGyver

Stephen Amell, Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress

Candice Patton, The Flash

Danielle Panabaker, The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Gabrielle Union, L.A.’s Finest

Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show

Black-ish

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers

Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory

Nina Dobrev, Fam

Sarah Hyland, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, black-ish

Choice TV Villain

Adam Scott, The Good Place

Cameron Monaghan, Gotham

Jon Cryer, Supergirl

Luke Baines, Shadowhunters

Sarah Carter, The Flash

Sea Shimooka, Arrow

Choice Reality TV Show

America’s Got Talent

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show

All That

Beverly Hills, 90210

Friends

Moesha

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Office

Choice Summer TV Show

Cobra Kai

Nailed It!

So You Think You Can Dance

Stranger Things

The Bold Type

Younger

Choice Summer TV Actor

Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things

Diego Tinoco, On My Block

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things

Luka Sabbat, grown-ish

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Choice Summer TV Actress

Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Hilary Duff, Younger

Jessica Marie Garcia, On My Block

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Rose McIver, iZombie

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

DIGITAL & MORE

Choice Ship

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale

Choice Comedian

Ellen DeGeneres

Ethan & Grayson Dolan

James Corden

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Tiffany Haddish

Choice Male Athlete

AJ Styles

James Harden

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

Choice Female Athlete

Katelyn Ohashi

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

The Bella Twins

Tobin Heath

Choice Female Web Star

Emma Chamberlain

Eva Gutowski

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Maddie Ziegler

Madison Beer

Choice Male Web Star

Brent Rivera

David Dobrik **WINNER**

The Dolan Twins

Guava Juice

MrBeast

Ryan Higa

Choice Comedy Web Star

CalebCity

Colleen Ballinger

The Dolan Twins

Gabbie Hanna

Lele Pons

Liza Koshy

Choice Social Star

Chrissy Teigen

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Kylie Jenner

Noah Centineo **WINNER**

Taylor Swift

Will Smith

Celebs Fight Back on Social Media

Choice Music Web Star

Annie LeBlanc

Asher Angel

Chloe x Halle

Hayden Summerall

Johnny Orlando

Loren Gray

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

Bethany Mota

Hannah Meloche

James Charles

Mackenzie Ziegler

Nikkie de Jager NikkieTutorials

Summer Mckeen

Choice Gamer

DanTDM

jacksepticeye

Ninja

PewDiePie

Ryan Ohmwrecker

SSSniperWolf

Choice YouTuber

David Dobrik

Erika Costell

Kian and Jc

The Merrell Twins

Niki and Gabi

Sam and Colby **WINNER**

Choice Fandom

#Arianators

#Blinks

#BTSARMY

#CNCOwners

#Selenators

#Swifties

SEE MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Teen Choice Awards: How to Watch, Who Is Nominated and Who Is Performing

Lucy Hale and David Dobrik to Host 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Taylor Swift to Be Honored With Inaugural Icon Award at Teen Choice 2019

Related Gallery