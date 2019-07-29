Lucy Hale and David Dobrik to Host 2019 Teen Choice Awards

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are going to be headed up by one dynamic duo!



This year, Lucy Hale will be sharing co-hosting duties with vlogger David Dobrik. Both took to Twitter to share the big news.



"So excited to be back hosting this year’s @TeenChoiceFOX awards!!," the 30-year-old actress wrote. "YOU TEENS KEEP ME YOUNG!!! @DavidDobrik I will see you there my friend." Dobrik wrote alongside the announcement: "OHH ITS OONNNNN."

The night’s festivities will include a performance of "Rescue Me" from OneRepublic, along with other hits. Lil Nas X, whose single, "Old Town Road," with Billy Ray Cyrus just set the record for the most weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, is slated to make a special appearance as well. The Latin pop group CNCO will also be taking the stage.

Fuller House stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure will be on hand at the awards show, as well as Teen Choice nominees like Jessica Alba and Robert Downey Jr. Gabrielle Union, the Bella Twins, Madison Beer, Maia Mitchell, Lauren Jauregui, Grant Gustin and more will also be dropping by to check out all the fun.

Head here to see all the nominees this year.



The 2019 Teen Choice Awards air on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

