Bella Thorne knows she can always count on her famous friends.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a series of videos of herself in tears in response to comments Whoopi Goldberg made about her on The View regarding her decision to release nude photos of herself after an alleged hacker got a hold of them. Shortly after, Thorne's DMs, texts and call log filled up with messages of love and support from celebrity pals and former co-stars.

One of those calls came from Zendaya, who got her start as an actress on Disney's Shake It Up with Thorne. "@zendaya called me today to make sure I was OK," Thorne revealed via Instagram on Wednesday. "We talked a lot about this generation, the one before us as well, and how as women we shouldn't feel bad about ourselves [or] our bodies. Slut shaming is one of the biggest topics of this generation but yet we still keep going some how. It’s really really sad. 🚫 the view 🚫."

Thorne also shared a screenshot of her text conversation with Zendaya, which read, "Just a reminder that you are strong and courageous and beautiful inside and out. You f**king broke my heart with that damn ig post but anyway, just being a f**king sap right now lmao. Just letting you know you're a light and I'm super proud of you. Love you."

Fellow Disney star Dove Cameron also had Thorne's back, tweeting, "Where is the support for young women. I love women. Everyone should love wone. Don't be an a**hole! Sexuality is part of being HUMAN. But judgement and objectification is not."

"Ugh, I can't handle ugly," she added. "@WhoopiGoldberg please, be better. I don't even have any kinds words for you."

Lucy Hale was one of the first to DM Thorne, replying to her Instagram Stories and saying, "Good for you baby girl. I'm so proud of you for speaking up. This breaks my heart. But you're making a difference for other girls and women."

Even some of Thorne's exes reached out, including Tyler Posey, who texted, "Yo bell. I read a little about your nude thing. Really f**king cool wha you did :) Fuck that guy."

In case you missed it, Goldberg wasn't exactly on Thorne's side while discussing the nude photo leak on Tuesday's episode of The View. "If you're famous, I don't care how old you are... you don't take nude pictures of yourself," she said. "Once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it. And if you don't know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I'm sorry. You don't get to do that."

In response, Thorne wrote "shame on you" over a screenshot of an article recapping the talk show. "I was supposed to be on The View but honestly I don't feel like being beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality," she shared.

"I just want to say that me watching this interview made me feel really bad about myself," a very emotional Thorne continued. "I hope you're happy. I really do. I really hope you're so f**king happy because I can only imagine all of the kids who have their s**t released and then they commit suicide."

