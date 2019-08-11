Sarah Hyland knows how to rock the stage!

The actress killed it during her first performance of “Met at a Party” at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday. The actress features on the song by Jordan McGraw, who is the 33-year-old son of Dr. Phil and is also a current opening act for the Jonas Brothers.

McGraw took the stage first, rocking blue slacks and a purple shirt as he sang the catchy tune's first track. As he performed, he was joined on stage by pink-clad backup dancers wearing pink-and-white beach balls over their heads.

Soon, a giant beach ball in the middle of the stage turned around to reveal Hyland, decked out in a curve-hugging fuchsia dress. The actress-turned-songstress belted out the duet while smiling for her fans in the audience and dancing along with McGraw for a fun, laid-back performance of the romantic track.

While McGraw performed the track for first time on Wednesday night in Miami, Florida, Hyland didn’t appear to join in that gig, posting on her Instagram Story that she was in bed by 9 p.m.

Hyland’s performance at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards was announced in July, with the Modern Family star taking to Twitter to share her excitement and how she was performing due to demand from fans.

“You guys said you wanted music from me! Sooooo LETS GOOOOIO,” wrote the bride-to-be who recently got engaged to Bachelor Nation star, Wells Adams.

You guys said you wanted music from me! Sooooo LETS GOOOOIO https://t.co/xQ6X0cy8us — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) July 30, 2019

Hey you guysssss!!!!! *a la goonies* https://t.co/mDfpTl57zC — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 8, 2019

Fans were clearly thrilled, with one Twitter follower posting a graphic showing Rachel and Phoebe jumping up and down with joy during a scene from Friends.

“Mood switches between love and excietment since the announcement,” the caption read.

Mood switches between love and excietment since the announcement pic.twitter.com/4gmcfHsmg0 — Sarah-Hyland.Org (@sarahhylandweb) July 30, 2019

Other artists hitting the Teen Choice Awards stage on Sunday included One Republic, Blanco Brown and Mabel.

See more on the awards below.

