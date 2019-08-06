The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are right around the corner!

The annual teen-voted celebration is going all out this year, bringing the hottest Hollywood stars out to Hermosa Beach, California, to celebrate the best in music, film, television, sports, fashion, comedy and the internet.

ET will be covering the entire event, going live on the red carpet and giving you all the inside scoop and can't-miss moments. Check out everything you need to know about the awards ceremony, below.

When Are the 2019 Teen Choice Awards? The awards will air on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

Who's Hosting? Emceeing the night are Lucy Hale and David Dobrik.

Who's Performing? The show will feature performances from OneRepublic, Bazzi, Blanco Brown, CNCO, HRVY, Mabel, Jordan McGraw and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

Who's Nominated? This year, Lil Nas X and his mega-hit "Old Town Road" top the music categories with five nominations, followed by Post Malone with four and Taylor Swift, Halsey and Khalid with three. In the movie category, Avengers: Endgame nabbed a total of nine nods. Aladdin came in second with five and Captain Marvel, Aquaman and Crazy Rich Asians all got four noms.

As for the TV side, Riverdale, The Flash and Shadowhunters all garnered five total nominations.

Check out the nominations here.

Special Awards: Taylor Swift will be honored with the first-ever Icon Award at Teen Choice 2019.

How to Watch With ET: ETonline will begin coverage at 3 p.m. PT with red carpet photos and interviews.

ET Live will be bringing you all the red carpet action in real time, going live from the red carpet with Lauren Zima at 4 p.m. PT.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lucy Hale and David Dobrik to Host 2019 Teen Choice Awards

2019 Teen Choice Awards Nominations: See the List

Taylor Swift to Be Honored With Inaugural Icon Award at Teen Choice 2019

Related Gallery