Wells Adams Says His Wedding to Sarah Hyland Will Be ‘Gigantic’

Bachelor Nation plus the Modern Family cast equals lots of wedding invites!

After Wells Adams popped the question to his longtime love, Sarah Hyland, in Fiji last month, the 35-year-old Bachelor in Paradise bartender opened up about wedding plans during an appearance on Tuesday’s The LadyGang podcast.

"It'll be gigantic," he said of the nuptials.

While plenty of important people will be invited, Adams says much of the guest list will be made up of his family members.

"I am the youngest of five kids," he explained. "I’ve got nine nieces and nephews."

When it comes to wedding plans, Adams knows he’s not the one calling the shots.

"It’s not my call. It’s all Sarah’s call," he admitted. "I think that I’m involved in the decision-making process, but it’s not like we’re launching nuclear missiles where we both have to turn the key. I’m like the assistant to be like, ‘Yeah, you can turn the key. Go for it.'"

One call that will be totally up to the 29-year-old Modern Family star is whether she'll take her husband-to-be's last name. "I told her I don’t have any ego about that," Adams noted. "You can do whatever you want to do. And also you built this empire and this brand with this name. So, I don’t expect you to do that. I think she’ll make that decision in the end."

Adams’ romantic proposal was captured by a drone and a photographer, but did Hyland suspect anything?

“She says that she had an inkling,” he shared.

Adams previously opened up about the wedding on Brandi Cyrus’ podcast, saying he and Hyland are not planning to tie the knot “soon at all.”

Here's more with the newly engaged pair.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wells Adams Admits He Felt 'Too Much Pressure' Before Proposing to Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Engaged!

Sarah Hyland Hospitalized for 4 Days Due to Mystery Illness

Related Gallery