Wells Adams was feeling the pressure ahead of his epic proposal!

The 35-year-old Bachelorette alum recently popped the question to actress Sarah Hyland in Fiji and, though everything went off without a hitch, Adams was nervous leading up to the big moment.

"It's kinda a weird thing. Guys, for the most part, aren't used to having expensive pieces of jewelry around them. So, it freaks us out just in general," Adams told Brandi Cyrus on their podcast, You're Favorite Things. "Also, for me, we were traveling across the ocean, and so, like, that's even more stress of like, 'What happens if, like, someone steals my bag or something?' There's so much stress."

"Everyone is like, 'Are you so happy?' And I was so happy, but I'm also so happy I'm not in charge of that very nice ring," he continued. "I don't want to be in charge of this anymore! There's too much pressure!"

As for the proposal itself, Adams told Cyrus how he tried -- and failed -- to surprise Hyland ahead of getting down on one knee.

"I don't think [she was surprised]. I think she will say that she was," Adams said. "I, like, threw her off at the end. I think she thought it was happening and then right before we left, I was dressed pretty frumpy. And she was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'Is this T-shirt OK?' And she was like, ‘You're wearing a T-shirt?' That threw her off a little bit. Listen, Sarah's a smart girl. She knew what was happening, I think."

To pop the question, Adams and Hyland jetted off to a private island in Fiji, where he used a drone -- and a hidden photographer -- to capture the moment.

"If you see my Instagram video, it's a drone of me actually doing it. I had, like, the ring hidden in the drone case. That's how I kinda did it," he said, before revealing Hyland's reaction to seeing the hidden photographer.

"All of a sudden... he f**king scurries out from the bushes and he's like, ‘Snap, snap, snap, snap, snap!'" Adams explained of the photographer. "And Sarah is like, 'What is happening!? And then all of a sudden we were in a cool engagement shoot."

"Anyway, she said yes, which was surprising, I think, to everyone involved," he quipped. "Real touch and go there."

Despite being engaged, Adams said that he and Hyland are not planning to tie the knot "soon at all."

"It will be, like, well over a year. I mean, we haven't figured out anything, you know?" Adams said. "Phase 1 was just, like, get engaged. We're still in Phase 1."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Engaged!

Why Wells Adams' Parents Haven't Met Girlfriend Sarah Hyland's Mom and Dad Yet

Sarah Hyland Spends Time With Boyfriend Wells Adams After Hospitalization

Related Gallery