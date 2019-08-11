Love is in the air at this year's Teen Choice Awards.

Total Bellas star Nikki Bella and her boyfriend, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, couldn't keep from showing off their super sweet connection by playfully locking lips on the blue carpet ahead of the show on Hermosa Beach.

The former WWE Diva wore a silver matching two-piece ensemble featuring a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder top with long pants that showed off a sliver of midriff.

Meanwhile, her handsome Russian-American beau looked super stylish in a blue, fitted suit and plain, white T-shirt. It's no wonder the ridiculously attractive couple could hardly keep their hands and lips off each other.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The duo were joined on the carpet by Nikki's twin sister, Brie Bella, who rocked a shimmering purple ensemble that mirrored her sister's style.

Brie got in on the playful fun, jokingly posing with Nikki and Artem as they goofed around for the cameras.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Steve Granitz/WireImage

This adorable public outing comes exactly one month after the pair made their red carpet debut at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2019 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Bella was paired with Chigvintsev on DWTS in 2017. Relationship rumors swirled around the pair last December, and they have since been spotted on multiple dates. In April, she shared some intimate details about their relationship on her The Bellas Podcast.

"He’s an amazing cook. He’s an amazing lover," Bella gushed, to which her sister exclaimed, "Ew!"

"Oh, yeah, was that TMI?" she questioned, before continuing to list another one of her man's best qualities. "He does work around the house, so it's really nice."

Back in May, ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Nikki -- and Brie -- in Malibu, and the reality star opened up about her handsome man.

"He's amazing," Nikki raved. "He makes me really happy, which is good."

"It took me a while [to approve]," Brie added. "But I do. I approve. He's so sweet."

Check out the video below to hear more.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Release Sexy Dance Video to Announce They're Officially a Couple

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Nikki Bella Says Sister Brie Put Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev 'Through a Lot' (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella Calls New Flame Artem Chigvintsev an 'Amazing Lover'

Related Gallery