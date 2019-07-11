Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are taking their relationship to the next level!

The Total Bellas star and her Dancing With the Stars partner-turned boyfriend made their red carpet debut as a couple at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2019 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday.

The brunette beauty was glowing in highlighter-yellow high-waisted pants, which she paired with a white crop top and strappy black sandals. Her handsome beau rocked a white button-up shirt with blue pants and white tennis shoes, as he cuddled up next to his lady.

As the two posed for pics, the DWTS pro couldn't help but give Bella a sweet smooch on the head. The event marked the pair's first public appearance since going steady.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Bella was paired with Chigvintsev on DWTS in 2017. Relationship rumors swirled around the pair last December, and they have since been spotted on multiple dates. In April, she shared some intimate details about their relationship on her Bellas Podcast.

"He’s an amazing cook. He’s an amazing lover," Bella gushed, to which her sister, Brie, exclaimed, "Ew!"

"Oh yeah, was that TMI?" she questioned, before continuing to list another one of her man's best qualities. "He does work around the house, so it's really nice."

ET also caught up with the WWE superstar in May, where she gushed about her boyfriend.

"He's amazing," she raved. "He makes me really happy, which is good."

See more in the video below.

