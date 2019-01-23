Nikki Bella's dating life is in full swing!

In a sneak peek of Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, the 35-year-old WWE star heads out on a date with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. The duo were paired together during the show's 25th season in 2017 and were eliminated sixth from the competition.

"Today I'm meeting Artem for lunch and Artem was my Dancing With the Stars pro," she says in the confessional. "The last time I saw Artem I was in a relationship for so long so I'm just, I don't know, I'm really excited to see him today."

As soon as Chigvintsev arrives looking handsome in a blue-and-black plaid shirt, Bella is gushing and grinning while exchanging pleasantries with her friend.

"It has been ages," Bella, sporting a gray mini-skirt and black sweater, says. "You look good. I love that -- button-down shirt, a necklace."

"A lot's happened, gosh, since I've seen you last, which has been a long time," Bella tells Chigvintsev, 36, likely referencing her much-publicized split from her former fiance, John Cena.

Bella called it quits with Cena last year, and has been getting back into the dating scene with both Chigvintsev and former Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus. Earlier this month, shortly after Total Bellas dropped its season preview, multiple reports revealed that Bella and Chigvintsev were an item.

The news came after the pair were spotted at a farmer's market in Los Angeles, California, in December.

Bella's dating life may seem surprising for some fans. When ET caught up with her in September, she said she was "single... but not ready for mingling yet."

"I just feel like I'm at that age where I'm discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence," she explained. "It is scary and you do have these moments of like, 'What am I doing?' -- and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge."

