Nikki Bella isn't a fan of blind dates!

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Total Bellas, the 35-year-old WWE star's twin, Brie, and brother, J.J., set her up with a model named Andre.

In the clip, J.J. and Brie run downstairs to greet their guest and give him their cover story.

"We're telling Nicole that you're J.J.'s friend," Brie says, to Andre's agreement.

The trio make their way back upstairs and, when the seating arrangements get switched so Andre and Nicole are next to each other, the WWE star quickly realizes what's going on.

"I wasn't born yesterday," Nikki says in a confessional. "I'm definitely feeling suspicious that they're all up to something and it totally deals with the fact that I'm single."

"I feel like everyone's staring at me," she adds. "What do you want me to do? Jump on the table and make out with this guy?"

Nikki's newly single life -- she split from her fiance, John Cena, last year -- is a huge plot line for Total Bellas' latest season. In sneak peeks for future episodes, Nikki can be seen out on dates with Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus and her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

As of late, Nikki is reportedly dating Artem, with whom she was spotted at a farmer's market back in December.

Nikki's dating life comes as a bit of surprise to fans. When ET caught up with her in September, she said she was "single... but not ready for mingling yet."

"I just feel like I'm at that age where I'm discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence," Nikki shared. "It is scary, and you do have these moments of, like, 'What am I doing?' -- and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge."

As for John, he played coy about his dating life too when speaking to ET. “I'm keeping busy, man. I'm keeping busy,” the 41-year-old actor said. “That's information I'm gonna keep with me.”

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

