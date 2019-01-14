Nikki Bella Breaks Down in Tears After Moving Out of John Cena’s House

Nikki Bella is having a hard time saying goodbye to her life with John Cena.

During Sunday night's premiere of the fourth season of Total Bellas, Nikki traveled to Tampa, Florida, to clear out the home she shared with John after calling off their engagement last year. In the confessional, the 35-year-old WWE star discussed the finality that came with moving out.

"My breakup's been a very difficult thing. I don't even know if I can get through it," she admitted. "Moving all my stuff out is just, it makes it closure and I think that's the hardest part. When you move out and you shut that door and you give someone your keys, that just shuts the door to your heart, to that love and to the memories. That no new memories will be made, which is so hard to think about."

Despite telling her mom, Kathy, that "it's going to be hard going to the house right now," she made the journey because she didn't "want to sit on the memories." Clearing out the house, a place Nikki admitted she'll "definitely miss," took about an hour and marked "the toughest" post-breakup moment for her.

Though she still has a lot to untangle on the show following her and John's split, in present day, Nikki is reportedly dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. The duo were paired together on DWTS' 25th season in 2017 and were eliminated sixth from the competition. In December, Nikki and Artem were spotted at a farmer's market in Los Angeles, California.

Their likely relationship was also teased in the trailer for Total Bellas, where Nikki is seen having dinner with Artem and getting on the back of his motorcycle. In the clip, Nikki also goes on a date with former Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus.

Nikki's dating life comes as a bit of surprise to fans. When ET caught up with her in September, she said she was "single... but not ready for mingling yet."

"I just feel like I'm at that age where I'm discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence," Nikki shared. "It is scary and you do have these moments of like, 'What am I doing?' -- and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge."

As for John, he played coy about his dating life too when speaking to ET. “I'm keeping busy, man. I'm keeping busy,” the 41-year-old actor said. “That's information I'm gonna keep with me.”

