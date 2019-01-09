Nikki Bella is single and ready to mingle in a new preview of Sunday's Total Bellas season four premiere.

Bella called off her engagement to John Cena last April, and in the sneak peek, she tells her sister, Brie, that she's thinking about moving to Los Angeles from San Diego to get a fresh start.

"I really love the energy of Los Angeles," Bella tells the camera in a confessional. "It just has this hustle vibe, and I have to go there every week for work, you know, for photo shoots. And I don't want to say non-moms, because I love my moms, but it has this single life, very Sex and the City like New York. And so it's like, not only am I craving it, but I feel like I need it in my life."

The 35-year-old WWE star also admits to Brie that being in San Diego reminds her too much of Cena.

"Even when I was looking at houses here, there's a lot that remind me of my ex, and it's just ..." she says.

While Brie is clearly opposed to the idea, Bella seems very much serious.

"I might go look at places already, actually," she notes.

These days, Bella may no longer be single. Earlier this month, multiple outlets reported that she's now dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner, 36-year-old Artem Chigvintsev. The duo were paired together on DWTS' 25th season in 2017 and were eliminated sixth from the competition.

In the Total Bellas season four trailer, Bella is seen having dinner with Chigvintsev and getting on the back of his motorcycle. But the two obviously weren't exclusive at the time -- she's also seen on a date with former Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus.

