The long-awaited To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel officially has a premiere date -- and surprise, the third movie is already in production!

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the anticipated follow-up to Netflix's summer 2018 teen hit, will officially drop on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 -- just in time for Valentine's Day, the streaming service announced in an adorable heart-filled video Thursday.

In the announcement, which featured starsLana Condor, Noah Centineoand new addition Jordan Fisher, Netflix also revealed that it is already in production on the third movie, which will be titled To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean and based on the third novel of the same name by Jenny Han.

The To All the Boys sequel also returns John Corbett, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Madeleine Arthur, Trezzo Mahoro and Emilija Baranac, and will likely follow the events of Han's second book, P.S. I Still Love You, and possibly borrow elements from the third, Always and Forever, Lara Jean. In addition to Fisher, who joins as John Ambrose McClaren, new cast members include Sarayu Blue as Trina, the Coveys' neighbor, Ross Butler as Peter's friend, Trevor, and Holland Taylor as John Ambrose's grandmother, Stormy.

Sofia Alvarez, who wrote the first movie, penned the sequel script, while the director of photography on the 2018 hit, Michael Fimognari, takes over as director for Susan Johnson, who will remain an executive producer.

Following the success of the first movie and the groundswell of interest surrounding the sequel, news of a third movie isn't surprising. After To All the Boys 3 became official, Condor and Centineo shared a sweet video message from the set of the movie to their fans, admitting it's been hard to keep it "a secret."

If you've been keeping up with the To All the Boys cast's Instagram pages, clues that they had reunited and were already knee-deep in filming have been popping up all over social media.

In January, Condor revealed to ET one specific scene from the second book she hopes makes it into the movie -- and it's all about Lara Jean and John Ambrose's love story.

“I love when Lara Jean and John Ambrose go to the [nursing] home," she said at the time. "I love the snow... that moment when John Ambrose and her are in the snow playing. When I read that, it was romantic to me. Every little girl thinks about a kiss in the snow with someone that they might like. For me, I would love [it] more than anything ‘cause it’s romantic and cute!"

In the second book, the pivotal moment comes on the heels of Lara Jean and Peter's breakup. An unexpected snowstorm strands Lara Jean and John Ambrose overnight at the nursing home, where Lara Jean volunteers and John Ambrose's grandmother, Stormy, resides. The teens sneak out onto the front lawn to play in the snow, and it's there John Ambrose confesses he would like to kiss her.

"Cinematically, can you imagine how pretty that would be? It would be gorgeous and I want the gorgeous!" Condor said with a laugh. "But yeah, there’s a lot [of scenes]. I’m really excited. I hope I get the script soon because I think it’s going to be even better than the first one.”

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 on Netflix.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Sequel Producer on 'Pressure' of Casting John Ambrose (Exclusive)

'To All the Boys' Sequel Casts '13 Reasons Why' Star Ross Butler

'To All the Boys' Sequel Recasts John Ambrose McClaren With Jordan Fisher

Related Gallery