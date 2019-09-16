There are five more months until the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel officially hits Netflix, but new addition Jordan Fisher is dropping some major clues about the film to tide us over.

In the anticipated follow-up, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Fisher stars as beloved character John Ambrose McClaren, a childhood friend of Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) who becomes the third point of the main love triangle between Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). As Fisher teased, his presence will challenge Lara Jean and Peter's new relationship.

"John Ambrose shakes the table up just by being somebody in Lara Jean's eyes," Fisher told ET's Katie Krause on Thursday at Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest all-star party. "I think Lara Jean giving any attention to anybody but Peter Kavinsky is already big deal."

"I think what she goes through -- recognizing how important John Ambrose was to her and how he was her first love and he was the first letter that she wrote, there's so much that comes back in a blink of an eye for her. That alone shakes everything up," the 25-year-old actor continued, adding that the "likability" of his character helps.

"Listen, like, John Ambrose is a daddy," Fisher quipped, using the popular Internet slang term. "I'm not gonna lie. He's dope. He's the guy you hope she ends up with in the grand scheme of things, because he just has his head on his shoulders and he's very together and he's charming and all of these things. It was a lot of fun to play and I'm excited for people to see it. I think people going are going to like it."

While John Ambrose doesn't appear in the third book in the To All the Boys series, could there be a possibility that Fisher re-emerges in the final movie in the trilogy, which recently wrapped filming? "What was the next question?" Fisher joked, laughing as he played coy. "I can't confirm or deny."

The To All the Boys sequel also returns John Corbett, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Madeleine Arthur, Trezzo Mahoro and Emilija Baranac, and will likely follow the events of Jenny Han's second book, P.S. I Still Love You, and possibly borrow elements from the third, Always and Forever, Lara Jean. In addition to Fisher, who joins as John Ambrose McClaren, new cast members include Sarayu Blue as Trina, the Coveys' neighbor, Ross Butler as Peter's friend, Trevor, and Holland Taylor as John Ambrose's grandmother, Stormy.

Sofia Alvarez, who wrote the first movie, penned the sequel script, while the director of photography on the 2018 hit, Michael Fimognari, takes over as director for Susan Johnson, who will remain an executive producer. Matt Kaplan of Ace Entertainment returns as executive producer.

In April, Kaplan opened up to ET about the challenges of finding the perfect John Ambrose.

"It was a lot of pressure," he said. "We auditioned thousands and thousands of people, and when Jordan came on screen, I think, unanimously, Ace [Entertainment] and Netflix felt like this was John Ambrose. We were fortunate to have someone who has so much pure likability in him, and I think audiences are going to freak out when they see what he's been able to bring to the screen."

And Fisher has a lot to celebrate. The former Dancing With the Stars champion is engaged to his longtime love, Ellie Woods, in May and he called the day he proposed to his fiancee "incredible."

"It was exactly what I hoped and dreamt that it would be," Fisher told ET on Friday. "For any romantic guy who loves rom-coms and dreams of getting married and having a family one day, I think we all dream of what the engagement might be like and you never really know exactly how it's going to go down. And it went down exactly how I dreamt that it would and where it happened and it was just beautiful."

Fisher shared that he and Woods are already knee-deep in wedding planning -- the couple already have a date set! -- and he encapsulated the experience as a "crazy" whirlwind.

"We've been best friends since we were kids, so we grew up together and have been in each other's lives for a really long time. We're always very much on the same page about 95 percent of things, and the five percent that we aren't really good at... [we're] just discussing and talking through and transparent with each other," he said. "We always want to hash out whatever needs to be hashed out and then settle [it] because we are both really laid-back people and want to get past whatever it is we're working out."

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest will air Saturday, Oct. 5. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You drops Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 on Netflix.

