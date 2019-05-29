Jordan Fisher is off the market!

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old Dancing with the Stars winner took to social media to share the happy news that he's engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Ellie Woods. In a minute-long clip of the proposal, which took place earlier this month, Fisher and Woods are seen walking up to the spot of the surprise proposal, which was set up with flowers and a ring.

Woods is visibly shocked when she spots the ring, but Fisher sweetly holds her hand and pulls her along so he can pop the question. The Rent Live! star hugs his girl, grabs the ring and gets down on one knee as he talks to his soon-to-be finacee. She quickly says yes and leans down to kiss Fisher.

The touching video ends with Woods spotting her family and friends behind them who clap and pop champagne in excitement for their engagement.

"5/20/19 - I asked my best friend a question, and she said YES. I love you so much, Ellie," Fisher captioned the clip. "Can’t wait to make you my wife MY WIFE. 😍😍😍"

Woods also shared the clip, writing, "5/20/19 I said yes to the love of my life! Can’t wait to be your wife, Jordan William Fisher. Let’s get married!"

Fisher's upcoming co-star in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel, Lana Condor, took to the comments section to celebrate his happy news.

"JORDANNNNNNNNNN CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!" Condor wrote. "I am beyond thrilled for you two 😍😍😍😍😍😍"

Meanwhile, Rivedale star Casey Cott offered "major congrats," Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland exclaimed that she "CAN NOT STOP CRYING," and Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy wished the couple "a lifetime of health and happiness."

Other celebs including Kat McNamara, Maddie Ziegler and Mario Lopez also offered their well wishes.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Fisher during DWTS rehearsals back in November 2017, where he opened up about his relationship with Woods and gushed about a proposal simply being a matter of time.

"Ellie and I have been together officially for almost a year, but we've been best friends for 11 years," he said at the time. "We grew up together. We met in Birmingham at a theater conservatory that we both worked at."

"She's definitely my person," he added. "She's definitely the one. There's no question in my mind. There's no doubt about it. It's just a matter of timing."

