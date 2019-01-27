Jordan Fisher Brings 'DWTS' Skills to 'Rent: Live!' With Perfect Tango

The ballroom skills Jordan Fisher learned on Dancing With the Stars came in use on Sunday!

The season 25 winner of the dance competition show starred as filmmaker Mark Cohen in FOX's Rent: Live!, performing a flawless number to "Tango: Maureen" with Kiersey Clemons as Joanne Johnson.

The two danced it out, battling over their love for Maureen, portrayed by Vanessa Hudgens. As many fans of Rent may recall, Mark was left devastated when Maureen, who he was previously dating, struck up a romance with Joanne shortly after their breakup.

Hats off to the Headmaster and Rabbi's daughters for teaching these two to tango so well. 😉 #RENTpic.twitter.com/ZBuBrMGpjv — RENT on FOX (@RENTonFOX) January 28, 2019

"You know, I feel great now," Fisher (as Mark) exclaimed right after they finished dancing.

We think it's safe to say that Fisher's former dance partner, Lindsay Arnold, would totally approve.

"Watching now and so proud!!!" the DWTS pro tweeted after this article was published.

Watching now and so proud!!!! https://t.co/PY8q2z3b7a — Lindsay Arnold (@lindsayarnold) January 28, 2019

Hear more on Rent: Live! in the video below.

