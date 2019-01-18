Not all of Vanessa Hudgens' fan experiences are memorable for a good reason.

The 30-year-old actress stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday and recalled an unfortunate encounter with the parent of a High School Musical fan at the airport. The hit Disney Channel original movie, which she co-starred in with Zac Efron, debuted in 2006 and had two followups over the next two years.

"Parents will do anything for their kids, right?" Hudgens reasoned. "So I remember, one time in particular, I was running to my gate and the airport, literally running, and this woman was like, 'Oh my God, my daughter loves you!' And I was like, 'Thank you!'"

"And she's like, 'I need a picture!' And I was like, 'I really can't right now, I'm trying to get to my gate,'" she continued. "And she's like, 'Come on! You owe this to me!' And I was like, 'I don't owe you anything.' And then she goes, 'You're a b**ch!' I was like, 'I'm sorry?'"

With her High School Musical days behind her, Hudgens is busy both personally and professionally! The actress recently co-starred in Second Act with Jennifer Lopez and took her longtime boyfriend, Austin Butler, as her date to the premiere.

"I mean, my date nights usually don't consist of as many cameras and more clothes. Not freezing normally," Hudgens -- who wore a Marc Jacobs ruffled peach mini-dress to the event -- told ET at the event. "He's a wonderful supporter, though. I'm happy to have him here."

Hudgens went on to reveal that 27-year-old Butler's support of her career means "everything." "I think it's so important to have a person who is your rock," she said.

