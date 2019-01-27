'Rent: Live!': Tinashe Delivers Sultry 'Out Tonight' Performance

Get it, Tinashe!

The pop star portrayed Mimi Marquez in Rent: Live! on Sunday, crushing her rendition of the character's most beloved song, "Out Tonight."

Tinashe (as Mimi) began the number in a floral bathrobe, throwing it off to reveal a sexy leather black top, which was paired with sparkly blue booty shorts, fishnet stockings and knee-high leopard-print boots.

And @Tinashe just killed it as Mimi in #RENT singing my favorite, Out Tonight! pic.twitter.com/d7j2I12xCp — Julio Capó, Jr. (@JulioCapoJr) January 28, 2019

The Dancing With the Stars alum ran around the stage, jumping, sliding and showing off her sultry dance moves, delivering a performance we're sure Daphne Rubin-Vega and Rosario Dawson, who played Mimi in the original Broadway production and the 2005 movie version, respectively, would appreciate.

Tinashe then went into a beautiful rendition of "Another Day" with Brennin Hunt, who portrayed Roger Davis. The cast announced at the beginning of the show that Hunt had broken his foot during dress rehearsal on Sunday, so a lot of the scenes featuring him in the live broadcast would be taken from footage taped during the rehearsal.

Hear more on Tinashe, Hunt, and the rest of the Rent: Live! cast in the video below.

