'Rent: Live!' Star Brennin Hunt Broke His Foot During Dress Rehearsal

Brennin Hunt, who is portraying Roger in FOX's Rent: Live!, broke his foot during dress rehearsal on Saturday.

During the live musical production on Sunday, the cast got together to deliver the news. "Brennan has broken his foot and is unable to perform tonight," Jordan Fisher explained, adding that parts of what fans will see on TV would be taken from a taping of Saturday's dress rehearsal.

A few hours prior to the broadcast, the network released a statement.

"Last night during a live performance of FOX's production of Rent, one of the actors, Brennin Hunt, was injured," the statement read. "But in the spirit of Rent, everyone -- producers and cast, original and current -- is dedicated to ensuring that tonight's broadcast must, and will, go on."

"The experience of putting together this beautiful new production of my brother's work, while emotional, has been truly joyous for all of us," Julie Larson, sister of late Rent composer Jonathan Larson, added in an additional statement. "This new cast has embodied the spirit of the show from day one and they embraced Brennin with positive and uplifting love in his moment of need. Rent has always been about resilience and community. I speak from my heart when I say that we have a spectacular show for you tonight. We can't wait for a new generation to experience Jonathan’s legacy."

Despite the incident, Hunt appears to be in good spirits. He posted a tune-in and teaser video to his Instagram:

Rent: Live!, which also stars Tinashe as Mimi, Vanessa Hudgens as Maureen and Jordan Fisher as Mark, kicks off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FOX. Stay tuned right here to ETonline.com as we break down all of the biggest moments from the highly anticipated musical.

