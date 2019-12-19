The first look at To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is finally here!

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the highly-anticipated followup to its hit 2018 rom com. In the sweet trailer, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) begin dating in earnest after ending up together at the end of the first movie.

They go on a dinner date, attend a carnival, and even promise not to break each others' hearts, but then comes John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher). Just like Lara Jean literally fell when first approached by Peter, the leading lady takes another tumble when John Ambrose, her childhood love, walks back into her life.

In November, Condor told ET's Lauren Zima that Fisher's addition to the cast was sure to stir up some drama.

"He's amazing. He is a disruptive force and really will stress people out because he's so good," Condor said of Fisher.

Despite Fisher's character's arrival making things complicated for Lara Jean and Peter, Condor has no doubt that fans will "100 percent" fall in love with John Ambrose.

"We can expect a love triangle, which is awesome. So it's gonna shake it up," she teased. "I know everyone loves Peter Kavinsky and Noah. We're gonna shake it up. See what's up."

When ET's Katie Krause caught up with Fisher back in September, he expressed similar sentiments.

"John Ambrose shakes the table up just by being somebody in Lara Jean's eyes. I think Lara Jean giving any attention to anybody but Peter Kavinsky is already a big deal," he said at the time. "I think what she goes through -- recognizing how important John Ambrose was to her and how he was her first love and he was the first letter that she wrote -- there's so much that comes back in a blink of an eye for her. That alone shakes everything up."

To All the Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix Feb. 12.

