Lana Condor is breaking hearts this summer.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star gets ready for Summer Night, an indie rom-com about a group of friends who -- over the course of 24 hours -- come face-to-face with some serious reality checks that may change their lives forever. Joining Condor in the ensemble are Ellar Coltrane (Boyhood), Analeigh Tipton, Victoria Justice and Justin Chatwin.

"Summer Night is a coming-of-age, ensemble film about a group of friends grappling with changes in their lives as they approach adulthood," director Joseph Cross tells ET. "The script reminded me of my own small-town upbringing, and I wanted to explore the themes of personal growth after my wife and I became parents."

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the film, Condor's Lexi breaks some bad news over the phone to her childhood friend, Jack "Rabbit" (Bill Milner), who has been harboring a crush on her. In the clip, Lexi -- who's busy helping her friend, Mel (Tipton), deal with a surprising pregnancy -- tells Jack, after he goads her into spilling the news.

"You're freaking me out. Can you just tell me what's going on?" Jack asks, worried about what his friend will say.

"OK... uh, well, at my sister's wedding last weekend, well, I, um, I met a guy," Lexi says nervously, her revelation stunning Jack into silence as he presses his eyes closed.

It's fair to say it's not exactly what he wanted to hear from Lexi.

Summer Night hits select theaters and Digital on Friday, July 12.

