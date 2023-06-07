Below Deck Down Under is back with season 2, as the Bravo reality series continues to follow Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott for another charter season off the coast of Cairns, Australia. Set to premiere Monday, July 17, the upcoming season in the nautical upstairs-downstairs franchise will also be full of new faces, with six new crew members joining the team.

Among the new recruits are Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Bosun Luke Jones, Deckhands Adam Lukasiewicz and Harry Van Vliet as well as Stews Laura Bileskaine and Margot Sisson. They, along with Jason and Aesha, will take a roster of wild, new guests out along the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef aboard the vintage M/Y Northern Sun.

According to Bravo, Jason will have to navigate tumultuous "crew dynamics and unprecedented shake-ups throughout the season." Additionally, each charter will feature not only breathtaking adventures out on the open waters, but it will also include plenty of drama as unruly guests attempt to break Jason's rules while Aesha takes on some of the biggest obstacles of her yachting career.

Elsewhere below deck, tensions rise as Jason finds himself butting heads with the new chef after trying to take matters into his own hands in the galley. And if there's one thing fans of this franchise knows, it's never to cross the chef or mess with their methods in the kitchen.

In addition to a short teaser of Below Deck Down Under season 2, Bravo shared some new images of the new and returning crew members mixed up in the hookups, breakups, love and tension that spills over on the deck of the luxury yacht when the show returns in July.

Jason Chambers

Aesha Scott

Adam Lukasiewicz

Laura Bileskaine

Luke Jones

Tzarina Mace-Ralph

Harry Van Vliet

Margot Sisson

Below Deck Down Under season 2 premieres Monday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. Starting Monday, July 24, two new episodes will air back-to-back each week.

