The new teaser trailer for Below Deck Mediterranean provides a first glimpse at what promises to be a shipwreck of an ending to season 8.

The two-minute super-teaser shows the full cast and crew -- plus a new face -- back on the Mustique and under the attention of Captain Sandy Yawn as madness ensues.

In the latter half of the season, the crew is seen accommodating odd requests from passengers, bumping heads (and boots) and falling into disarray both personally and professionally as the boat becomes a mess.

"This is chaotic," says chief stew Tumi Mhlongo in the new trailer released by Bravo on Monday.

The trailer also introduces the newest addition to the Mustique, deckhand Lily Davidson. Throughout the teaser, lead deckhand Luka Brunton can be seen cozying up to the new girl as fellow deckmates roll their eyes and call out the alum for his "playboy" ways.

"Look up f**k-boy in Playboy and that's what Luka is," stew Jessika Asai says.

As Luka continues to create and try to maintain his relationships with the various women on the boat, Lily fails to measure up to the crew's expectations, prompting a sit-down with Captain Sandy and a warning that she could be out of a job if she doesn't pull her weight.

"My interior team is definitely hanging by a thread," Captain Sandy says.

At the very end, fans may be shocked to see the return of a Below Deck favorite who just recently made her exit from the franchise: stew Natalya Scudder, who left the show during the Nov. 20 episode.

During the midseason finale, Natalya met with Captain Sandy to hand in her resignation, telling her she wanted to prioritize her "mental health."

"I feel the need to get off now, like I just don't feel good in my environment," Natalya said.

"I will never find anyone who is as excellent as you," Captain Sandy told her in response. "That's for sure. I know that."

It appears the departure was not long-lived, however, as Natalya is stirring up drama in the midseason teaser trailer, foreshadowing what's to come.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.

