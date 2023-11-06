Captain Jason Chambers is enjoying the status of "most eligible bachelor" at BravoCon 2023!

The handsome Below Deck Down Under star was the topic of discussion throughout the weekend at the annual event, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he spoke with ET's Brice Sander during the second day of the event about the support and attention.

"It's been fun!" Chambers said of this year's BravoCon. "I enjoy it! I enjoy this whole aspect of the franchise of the show. I'm just doing my job, so I just laugh it up and I'm a bit humble."

Chambers' Below Deck Down Under co-star, Aesha Scott, joined the captain for the conversation, and joked, "What's not to like about everyone wanting a piece of you?"

During the event -- which saw hundreds of Bravo reality stars coming together for panel discussions and events -- Andy Cohen tried his best to set Chambers up with a couple of single Bravolebrities -- including Lala Kent, Sonja Morgan and others.

While Chambers said that he's just trying to navigate the choppy waters of the three-day BravoCon festivities, he said that he's getting used to Cohen playing the role of matchmaker.

"I think Andy enjoys putting me in those moments. I know on Watch What Happens Live! I'm always stuck in it, and I'm getting to understand it and prepare myself for it," Chambers said with a laugh. "But it's just all fun."

Trae Patton/Bravo via Getty Images

While he's not busy serving as the captain of a yacht or basking in the glow of BravoCon love, Chambers is an adoring father to his 9-year-old daughter Saskia, whom he co-parents with his ex.

According to Chambers, his little girl is just now beginning to realize that her dad is a celeb.

"She asked if I was famous the other day, and I said no," Chambers said with a laugh. "And she said, when I do get famous, 'can you ask Taylor Swift for a ticket?'"

Check out the video below for more on Chambers on his "most eligible bachelor" status.

RELATED CONTENT: