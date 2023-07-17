Below Deck Down Under's Jason Chambers is leaning into that "Captain Cutie" nickname.

"I, honestly, am a little bit more humble than all that," Captain Jason confesses to ET over video chat, reflecting on a marketing campaign for the show's second season, which sees him stripping down and dancing to a personalized version of Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy."

"It is a little bit funny," he says. "I do find it funny when they asked me to do that ad campaign. I was like, are you serious? They just said look, it's going to be fantastic, it's going to be great -- it's going to be great -- and I do trust them. They're all wonderful people, the producers, and everyone that works behind the scenes, just really wonderful people. So I do trust them a hell of a lot, and it was funny."

"I do find the humor in a hell of a lot of it," he adds, "and I don't take it too serious at all. And I I enjoy the fact that it's making people laugh and having a fun time, and it does put a little bit of acting into the Below Deck, because we are real, it is a real show, and so to do that little bit at the end, and all let our hair down and have fun together as a crew, and do something that is a little bit acting. It's fun."

We know you missed him, you're welcome 😎 Captain Jason returns when #BelowDeckDownUnder premieres in just TWO WEEKS! pic.twitter.com/u0wwiz7NGv — Bravo (@BravoTV) July 3, 2023

Captain Jason sports a Speedo in the commercial, a wardrobe choice inspired by real-life events from season 2, premiering Monday on Bravo (moving from Peacock, where season 1 debuted). Chief stewardess Aesha Scott sort of pressured him into rocking one to impress some guests while filming.

"I've been very reluctant to wear them for nearly all my life, until Aesha knocked on my door for 12 hours straight on charter," he reveals. "I had to kick her out of that room, my room, that night and told her, 'No, it's not going to happen...' and in the morning, she was back on the door again, knocking again with them. I am like, 'It's not happening,' she is like, 'Yes, it is.' All right, yeah, she is persistent, but it was all fun. If I can't get out there and have fun and enjoy it a little bit, then I can't expect the crew to let their guard down, too."

Captain Jason jokes it's essentially a "right of passage" on Below Deck to show skin during the charter season (and he notes he dropped a few pounds before that moment), though the guests in season 2 proved more polite than previous vacationers.

"Season 1 was, yeah... I mean, I had to lock my door a couple times, didn't I, on some guests?" he recalls. "They were a little bit over the top. Season 2 was fine. It was good. I think they really enjoy the atmosphere that Aesha brings to the dining table, and to the experience and to breakfasts and everything, her happiness, and the other stewardesses strive off that and they kind of lead through that way because they have seen Aesha work, and I really know the guests want to interact with her and get to know her because she is a very witty, intelligent, compassionate person and she is-- I think everyone wants to get to know her. "

Mark Rogers / Bravo

Aesha is the only returning crew member from season 1, meaning there was a learning curve aboard an all-new yacht, which happens to be a retrofitted shipping vessel.

"Season 1 was more of a growing aspect, and you could see the growth in some crew that needed to come out, and all," Captain Jason reflects. "Everyone was trying to do the right thing -- well, most almost everyone, except for one -- but season 2, OK, everyone just came in with their guns blazing. The crew were fantastic. Some of the crew are just so sweet, so nice, but yet we still had dramas, and there was a lot of personal dramas. There was a lot of just inexperienced dramas from us."

This led Captain Jason to fire a to-be-revealed crew member in the middle of the night.

"If someone's going to go to the degree that they went to, it just shows the disrespect someone has for other people," he teases. "Look, they woke me up, it was, like, one of or two o'clock in the morning, you know? Everything happened in the early hours. Yeah, I was a bit emotional, too ... but we made a change for the better, the boat to go forward and to clean it up, so it took a couple of charters to get through it, but we did clean the boat up."

Mark Rogers / Bravo

While he's not necessarily looking forward to reliving that moment, he is excited for viewers to see the season and experience more of his home country.

"As an Australian, and having the opportunity to do this one season, to do two has been fantastic," he beams. "You know, to give a little bit back to where I have been cruising around for a while and, hopefully, we get a lot of people -- especially from America and abroad and over in Europe -- they really want to come and visit Australia, because of what this show has actually shown, and I am getting that on my messages, too; a lot of people are excited to see what we do on this show. It's a bit of a travel show. I like it. I am proud that it's made in Australia."

"Probably the best thing that has ever come out of it and will always be the best thing is watching, going to have a coffee with-- my mom and dad are in their late 70s, and have never seen me on a boat, and they have seen me now on a boat," he shares, "and when someone starts talking, 'Oh, that's Captain Jason!' And Mom goes, 'They knew who you were! I was so proud of you,' I am excited. That's it. I am done, you know? My mom and dad have seen me, what I did for a job, and that's as best I could have ever given back."

Mark Rogers / Bravo

As for those messages he mentioned, Captain Jason's DMs are open for those looking to shoot their shot with the single star, though it seems friendship is more so on the table than romance.

"I do respond to a hell of a lot of people," he admits. "I love getting to meet people, that is why I do what I do. I am a traveler, as well; I am an explorer, so everyone that I bump into, I kind of want to know, where they are from and where and what they have been doing. I have got a lot of time for people. This will be over one day soon, who knows, so just enjoy it now."

"I am glad the show has given that opportunity to crew and captains," he adds.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

