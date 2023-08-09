Captain Jason Chambers is speaking out after firing two Below Deck Down Under crew members for inappropriate behavior.

Jason took to Instagram on Wednesday after Bravo aired the controversial back-to-back episodes this week, in which Luke Jones climbed into Margot Sisson's bed naked while she was trying to go to sleep following a night out of drinking with the crew. It was in that scene where producers stepped in to remove Luke from Margot's bunk, much to his chagrin, but not before Luke slammed the door on producers' faces, not once but twice.

Luke ultimately stormed out of Margot's room and told the producers to "f**k off." The next day, Margot, who had been wearing a sleep mask when Jones climbed into her bunk, said she was unaware Luke was naked lying next to her in her bed. After learning of what had transpired, it appears Margot felt violated.

Following his removal from the boat, Luke was fired after Jason learned about the inappropriate behavior, thanks to Margot and fellow crew member Aesha Scott raising concerns. Jason also fired Laura Bilesklane, who displayed similar behavior after climbing into Adam Kodra's bunk and giving him an unwanted massage. She also kissed him on the neck.

What's more, Laura drew ire from the crew and fans alike when she seemingly excused Luke's behavior toward Margot, who was told by Laura that Luke was not to blame for what transpired. Laura also told Margot, "Poor Luke. I should have just kept him happy. And if he comes naked into my cabin, I'd be like, 'Hello!'" Laura's attempt to comfort Margot also drew ire after she bizarrely assured her, "He wouldn't rape you or anything." Laura was blasted for the remark, with many noting there's no telling how far Luke would have taken things if not for producers having the presence of mind to step in.

“I didn’t even know” 💔 This goes beyond the show, i’m glad production stepped in. Captain Jason handled everything with class and respect. But damn. #BelowDeckpic.twitter.com/Y1XnDGtQAY — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) August 8, 2023

The victim blaming.. this whole interaction is vile #BelowDeckDownUnder#BelowDeckpic.twitter.com/fmjuWZvfm9 — Joey Bitch Boy Gorga (@realitea_time) August 8, 2023

"I'm sure you're digesting episodes 6 and 7 as I am," Jason said in video addressing the firings. "I've had a flood of messages over the last 24 hours from people in similar situations. Some not so lucky of the outcome. I'd like to thank the production team for breaking the fourth wall and stepping in, then reforming and allowing Aesha to come to me in an authentic manner and us dealing with it."

Jason went on to say he doesn't know what goes on when the crew goes out for the night and is only made aware of inadequate behavior if he's informed. He noted that the scene was filmed over a year ago and he hopes Luke and Laura are on "a better journey" and know that "this is not acceptable" behavior.

Margot also took to her Instagram Story and thanked Jason and Aesha for their support.

"I want to give a HUGE thank you to Jason too, for his immediate response to the situation, leaving no room for any BS. There are unfortunately a lot of captains who would choose to sweep something like this under the rug. I am grateful that Jason is not one of them," Margot wrote. "Thank you for repeatedly making me feel safe and supported. I wish every captain were just like you. Sending you much love right now."

"I’d like to start by saying a big thank you to @aesha_jean and express the love I have for her. The way she recognized the vulnerability of the situation I was in and her courageous intervention on my behalf was both heroic and so admirable," Margot wrote of Aesha. "I thank the universe for her every day, as well as the producers who quickly stepped in. Aesha, you have a heart of gold, I look up to you, and I will forever be grateful."

Luke Jones / Instagram

Laura Bileskaline / Instagram

As for reaction from the fired crew members, Luke has since turned his Instagram account private, but not before fans took a screenshot of a cryptic post, which he captioned, "It doesn't matter what they think about you because you don't Care. Everything we Hear is an Opinion, Not a fact. Everything we see is a Perspective. Not the Truth. Take Ownership and move forward."

Laura, who also made her Instagram account private, addressed the situation head-on and apologized to Adam and Margot.

"My sincere apologies to Adam. I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position," she wrote in her caption. "And to Margot to not been able to empathize. I was 29 when the show was filmed, 30 was my life-changer. I am now 31 and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show."

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams on Peacock.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers Reacts to Sex Symbol Status (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kate Chastain on Why Motherhood Is Way Harder Than 'Below Deck' Life

'Below Deck Down Under's Jason Chambers on His 'Captain Cutie' Title

'Below Deck Down Under' Returns With Season 2: See the New Crew