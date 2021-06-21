'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Star Alli Dore Pregnant With First Child

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is adding another little "yachty" to its crew. Third stewardess on the Parsifal III, Alli Dore, took to Instagram Monday to share that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Benny Thompson. The reality TV star revealed the news by sharing several photos of her growing baby bump.

"So excited for this new adventure with you and our little ocean baby @bennithompson xx," Dore wrote alongside the photos of her and Thompson.

New mom and fellow Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares commented on Dore's pregnancy announcement, saying she can't wait for her daughter, Lilly, to meet "her new friend."

"YYAAAYYY CONGRATULATIONS 🥳🥳🥳 Lilly can't wait to meet her new friend ❤️❤️❤️ You 2 are gonna be amazing parents cause you are 2 amazing humans ❤️❤️❤️," Soares wrote.

Instagram/Alli Dore

Soares welcomed her first child, a baby girl, just last month.

"She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out," Soares captioned the photo. "We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support ❤❤❤."

She added, "Will post more once mummy had some rest 😂."

A handful of her co-stars congratulated her on her bundle of joy, including Dore, who was pregnant at the time, writing, "Super mum!!!! 😍😍😍."

Captain Glenn Shephard also offered his congratulations, writing, "OMG Congratulations Dani, I’m so proud of you.🎉🍾🎊," while Sydney Zaruba added, "Congrats mama!!!"

For more on the babies of the reality TV series, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Reunion: Dani Talks Father of Her Child

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Star Dani Soares Gives Birth to First Child

'Below Deck Sailing': Erica Rose Catches Alli Gossiping About Her Mom

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Sounds Off on Drama With Natasha and Gary, Plus Dani’s Pregnancy! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery